Clem will soon be awake and online.

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 07, 2020, 04:17:38 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Clem will soon be awake and online.  (Read 55 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 531


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:33:46 PM »
And boring us stupid with his fuckin shit crack.







The fuckin dick end.






 :wanker:












 





 mcl
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 458



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:39:05 PM »
U ok babes?  x
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 881


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:53:56 PM »
Let the hilarity commence 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 458



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:04:30 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:53:56 PM
Let the hilarity commence 

U ok babes?  x
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 