Did Starmer assist Saville?

April 07, 2020, 02:24:29 PM
Author Topic: Did Starmer assist Saville?  (Read 70 times)
Steve Göldby
« on: Today at 01:44:48 PM »
So it turns out that Jimmy Saville was arrested in 2009 and interviewed under caution by Sussex Police. During the interview, it was alleged that Saville had abused three girls under the age of 16.

The cops referred four cases to the Crown Prosecution Service, which was headed by Kier Starmer at the time.

The CPS then dropped the cases as there was "insufficient evidence".

Was there really "insufficient evidence" or did Starmer help Saville evade justice?
 
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:45:33 PM »
 mick
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:53:59 PM »
I'm sure it will be all over the BBC.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:57:35 PM »
The left and that pedo link, AGAIN!  mcl
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:10:53 PM »
 
