Steve Göldby



Did Starmer assist Saville? « on: Today at 01:44:48 PM » So it turns out that Jimmy Saville was arrested in 2009 and interviewed under caution by Sussex Police. During the interview, it was alleged that Saville had abused three girls under the age of 16.



The cops referred four cases to the Crown Prosecution Service, which was headed by Kier Starmer at the time.



The CPS then dropped the cases as there was "insufficient evidence".



Was there really "insufficient evidence" or did Starmer help Saville evade justice?

