Did Starmer assist Saville? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 07, 2020, 02:24:29 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Did Starmer assist Saville? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Did Starmer assist Saville? (Read 70 times) Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 837 Did Starmer assist Saville? « on: Today at 01:44:48 PM » So it turns out that Jimmy Saville was arrested in 2009 and interviewed under caution by Sussex Police. During the interview, it was alleged that Saville had abused three girls under the age of 16. The cops referred four cases to the Crown Prosecution Service, which was headed by Kier Starmer at the time. The CPS then dropped the cases as there was "insufficient evidence". Was there really "insufficient evidence" or did Starmer help Saville evade justice? Logged TerryCochranesSocks Online Posts: 7 097 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Did Starmer assist Saville? « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:45:33 PM » Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures Bill Buxton Offline Posts: 4 282 Re: Did Starmer assist Saville? « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:53:59 PM » I'm sure it will be all over the BBC. Logged Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 205 Re: Did Starmer assist Saville? « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:57:35 PM » The left and that pedo link, AGAIN! Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 524 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Did Starmer assist Saville? « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:10:53 PM » Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...