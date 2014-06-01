Wee_Willie

Re: Clap for Boris « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:49:50 PM » I would clap him 👏🏼



Great politics



Looks like a hero



Watching the country worry about him with a couple of tasty nurses dressed in sussies slipping champers etc ... while making 2 lists. One consisting of the people that are worried while wishing him a speedy recovery and those that have been cunts on twitter wishing him dead etc.



Hes playing a blinder ...

