Clap for Boris

April 07, 2020, 06:06:30 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Clap for Boris  (Read 222 times)
T_Bone
« on: Today at 01:37:14 PM »
Lets show our support  :ukfist:

This guy has showing great leadership during this crisis and stepped up to the plate  :like:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:42:56 PM »
This is equally as cringe as the NHS clap.

RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:50:50 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:42:56 PM
This is equally as cringe as the NHS clap.



Agreed.

I hope Boris pulls through, but all this clapping, come on...
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:52:41 PM »
Im clapped out!  :steptoe:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:08:47 PM »
Fuck this clapping bollox and fuck Boris.




 
tunstall
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:47:04 PM »
I'm sure he's had the clap before
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:38:02 PM »
Top shagger.





 :mido:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:47:35 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 03:47:04 PM
I'm sure he's had the clap before

Teamboro
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:28:11 PM »
I don't mind showing support for the NHS but politicians who are multi millionaires not a chance
Wee_Willie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:49:50 PM »
I would clap him 👏🏼

Great politics

Looks like a hero

Watching the country worry about him with a couple of tasty nurses dressed in sussies slipping champers etc ... while making 2 lists. One consisting of the people that are worried while wishing him a speedy recovery and those that have been cunts on twitter wishing him dead etc.
 
Hes playing a blinder ...
