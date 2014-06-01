Clap for Boris Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 07, 2020, 06:06:30 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Clap for Boris Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Clap for Boris (Read 222 times) T_Bone Offline Posts: 1 781 Clap for Boris « on: Today at 01:37:14 PM » Lets show our support This guy has showing great leadership during this crisis and stepped up to the plate Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job. Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 208 Re: Clap for Boris « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:42:56 PM » This is equally as cringe as the NHS clap. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China RIK MAYALL Online Posts: 11 249 Once in every lifetime Re: Clap for Boris « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:50:50 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:42:56 PMThis is equally as cringe as the NHS clap. Agreed.I hope Boris pulls through, but all this clapping, come on... Logged Glory Glory Man United El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 882 Re: Clap for Boris « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:52:41 PM » Im clapped out! Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 535 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clap for Boris « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:08:47 PM » Fuck this clapping bollox and fuck Boris. Logged tunstall Offline Posts: 3 418 Re: Clap for Boris « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:47:04 PM » I'm sure he's had the clap before Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 535 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clap for Boris « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:38:02 PM » Top shagger. Logged CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 461 Re: Clap for Boris « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:47:35 PM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 03:47:04 PMI'm sure he's had the clap before Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY Teamboro Offline Posts: 1 125 Re: Clap for Boris « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:28:11 PM » I don't mind showing support for the NHS but politicians who are multi millionaires not a chance Logged Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 620 Re: Clap for Boris « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:49:50 PM » I would clap him 👏🏼 Great politicsLooks like a heroWatching the country worry about him with a couple of tasty nurses dressed in sussies slipping champers etc ... while making 2 lists. One consisting of the people that are worried while wishing him a speedy recovery and those that have been cunts on twitter wishing him dead etc. Hes playing a blinder ... Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...