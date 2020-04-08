Surreal observations from the lockdown

April 08, 2020, 08:53:36 PM
Surreal observations from the lockdown
Wee_Willie
« on: Yesterday at 01:30:34 PM »
Codbeck road that runs parallel with the beck between Osmotherly and Swainby is full of cattle from neighbouring fields because there's no people or  cars ...  
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:35:37 PM by Wee_Willie » Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:44:32 AM »
There's always cattle up there...

Sheep as well

 :alf:

What were you doing up there - no houses within a mile that you could afford

 lost
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:01:51 AM »
AYE, CATTLE KING LAD !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:03:14 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:30:34 PM
Codbeck road that runs parallel with the beck between Osmotherly and Swainby is full of cattle from neighbouring fields because there's no people or  cars ...  

'there are no people or cars'

Let's not let standards slip because of a little viral interference.

 jc
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:07:54 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:03:14 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:30:34 PM
Codbeck road that runs parallel with the beck between Osmotherly and Swainby is full of cattle from neighbouring fields because there's no people or  cars ...  

'there are no people or cars'

Let's not let standards slip because of a little viral interference.

 jc

Can this be shortened to there're? :pd:
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:12:30 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:44:32 AM
There's always cattle up there...

Sheep as well

 :alf:

What were you doing up there - no houses within a mile that you could afford

 lost

Not roaming on the roads bitter boy
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:52:20 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:07:54 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:03:14 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:30:34 PM
Codbeck road that runs parallel with the beck between Osmotherly and Swainby is full of cattle from neighbouring fields because there's no people or  cars ...  

'there are no people or cars'

Let's not let standards slip because of a little viral interference.

 jc

Can this be shortened to there're? :pd:



Yes, but it doesn't really save much time.
 :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:54:01 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:12:30 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:44:32 AM
There's always cattle up there...

Sheep as well

 :alf:

What were you doing up there - no houses within a mile that you could afford

 lost

Not roaming on the roads bitter boy

Answer the question - what were you doing up there?

Proper Jose Mourinho by the sound of it..

 klins
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:43:01 AM »
I would find it quite refreshing to see animals claim back some of the lands us humans have taken off them over the years.Good on them i would say if saw cattle roaming some urban streets.

The more respectable than some of the human scum that walks our streets
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:45:44 AM »
Cattle live on farms - why would they suddenly "take back the streets" ?  mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:47:10 AM »
It would be fuckin mint if yer woke up one morning and a cow had et ye fuckin lawn like.




 mcl
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:48:05 AM »
Ive noticed everyone seems to talk quietly in shops and supermarkets, like talking in their normal voice might spread the virus  :alf:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:51:32 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:47:10 AM
It would be fuckin mint if yer woke up one morning and a cow had et ye fuckin lawn like.




 mcl

Not if they left a couple a couple of erns of milk for lockdown. 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:55:08 AM »
 
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:10:31 PM »
In shops, when you walk by people, they look at you by moving their eyes sideways (remember Mary Mungo and Midge) to make sure you are keeping your distance
Logged
headset
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:13:45 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:10:31 PM
In shops, when you walk by people, they look at you by moving their eyes sideways (remember Mary Mungo and Midge) to make sure you are keeping your distance



That's very true it looks like everyone is on a bad comedown of paranoia off the speed they way everyone is checking each other out
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:19:51 PM »
Or you do an exaggerated sideways slide to let someone past show youre keeping your distance  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:25:31 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:10:31 PM
In shops, when you walk by people, they look at you by moving their eyes sideways (remember Mary Mungo and Midge) to make sure you are keeping your distance



So you're in shops as well as driving out to beauty spots?

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Wee_Willie
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:26:40 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 12:25:31 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:10:31 PM
In shops, when you walk by people, they look at you by moving their eyes sideways (remember Mary Mungo and Midge) to make sure you are keeping your distance



So you're in shops as well as driving out to beauty spots?

 





Shopping and keeping fit are well within the guidelines fella ...
Logged
Skinz
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:42:41 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 11:43:01 AM
I would find it quite refreshing to see animals claim back some of the lands us humans have taken off them over the years.Good on them i would say if saw cattle roaming some urban streets.

The more respectable than some of the human scum that walks our streets

RACIST!  mcl
Logged
Don pepe

Online Online

Posts: 35


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:53:49 PM »
Are you allowed to overtake in supermarkets? Had people loitering 2m behind while Im trying to decide what type of sandwich paste I fancy for my tea. I dont like to be rushed
Logged
Steboro
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:41:20 PM »
More traffic on the roads in little towns than the bigger cities
Logged
Ural Quntz
Pack o cunts


« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:02:04 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 03:41:20 PM
More traffic on the roads in little towns than the bigger cities

Its all the fucking townies coming for a day out!

Stay in your fucking hovels cunts

 :meltdown:
« Last Edit: Today at 05:25:07 PM by Ural Quntz » Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
headset
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:29:06 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 12:42:41 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 11:43:01 AM
I would find it quite refreshing to see animals claim back some of the lands us humans have taken off them over the years.Good on them i would say if saw cattle roaming some urban streets.

The more respectable than some of the human scum that walks our streets

RACIST!  mcl

no comment...... mcl
Logged
sockets

« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:18:17 PM »
6 weeks ago the stupid old twat next door to me went away on holiday abroad . told some one he was going for 10 days , 3 wees later still no sign of him. Then after about 22 days his car pulled up outside he clambered out walking like Keyser Söze from the usual suspects and wearing a face mask .. he chucked his case inside his house then decided to stagger up and down the road knocking on peoples doors to let em know he was back  charles charles  had the window open he knows not to knock here our lass hates him ,, heard some open there door and  told him to fuck off  charles charles
Logged
Priv
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:15:45 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:47:10 AM
It would be fuckin mint if yer woke up one morning and a cow had et ye fuckin lawn like.




 mcl

Come off it Jonny lad, you must of woken up next to a Heffa plenty of times 
Logged
Bud Wiser
Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:30:27 PM »
Not so much surreal, but its now got to the stage when I pass yet another mask wearing loon I now longer say to myself: What the fuck?!!!
Logged
