Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 631







Posts: 8 631 Surreal observations from the lockdown « on: Yesterday at 01:30:34 PM » Codbeck road that runs parallel with the beck between Osmotherly and Swainby is full of cattle from neighbouring fields because there's no people or cars ... « Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:35:37 PM by Wee_Willie » Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 572



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 572Pack o cunts Re: Surreal observations from the lockdown « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:44:32 AM »



Sheep as well







What were you doing up there - no houses within a mile that you could afford



There's always cattle up there...Sheep as wellWhat were you doing up there - no houses within a mile that you could afford Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 953







TMPosts: 14 953 Re: Surreal observations from the lockdown « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:01:51 AM » AYE, CATTLE KING LAD !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 101





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 101Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Surreal observations from the lockdown « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:03:14 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 01:30:34 PM Codbeck road that runs parallel with the beck between Osmotherly and Swainby is full of cattle from neighbouring fields because there's no people or cars ...



'there are no people or cars'



Let's not let standards slip because of a little viral interference.



no people or cars'Let's not let standards slip because of a little viral interference. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

headset

Offline



Posts: 453





Posts: 453 Re: Surreal observations from the lockdown « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:43:01 AM » I would find it quite refreshing to see animals claim back some of the lands us humans have taken off them over the years.Good on them i would say if saw cattle roaming some urban streets.



The more respectable than some of the human scum that walks our streets Logged

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 551





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 551Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Surreal observations from the lockdown « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:47:10 AM »









It would be fuckin mint if yer woke up one morning and a cow had et ye fuckin lawn like. Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 40 894





Posts: 40 894 Re: Surreal observations from the lockdown « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:48:05 AM » Ive noticed everyone seems to talk quietly in shops and supermarkets, like talking in their normal voice might spread the virus Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 631







Posts: 8 631 Re: Surreal observations from the lockdown « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:10:31 PM » In shops, when you walk by people, they look at you by moving their eyes sideways (remember Mary Mungo and Midge) to make sure you are keeping your distance



Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 453





Posts: 453 Re: Surreal observations from the lockdown « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:13:45 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:10:31 PM In shops, when you walk by people, they look at you by moving their eyes sideways (remember Mary Mungo and Midge) to make sure you are keeping your distance







That's very true it looks like everyone is on a bad comedown of paranoia off the speed they way everyone is checking each other out That's very true it looks like everyone is on a bad comedown of paranoia off the speed they way everyone is checking each other out Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 40 894





Posts: 40 894 Re: Surreal observations from the lockdown « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:19:51 PM » Or you do an exaggerated sideways slide to let someone past show youre keeping your distance Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 572



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 572Pack o cunts Re: Surreal observations from the lockdown « Reply #17 on: Today at 12:25:31 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:10:31 PM In shops, when you walk by people, they look at you by moving their eyes sideways (remember Mary Mungo and Midge) to make sure you are keeping your distance







So you're in shops as well as driving out to beauty spots?











So you're in shops as well as driving out to beauty spots? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018