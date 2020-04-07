Stores putting their prices up

April 07, 2020, 07:51:06 PM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Stores putting their prices up  (Read 320 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 11:44:54 AM »
Exploitation at its finest

Many people struggling financially

Shop workers not getting paid more

Teabags doubled in price for one thing
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:03:08 PM »
THEY'VE COME DOWN AT ASDA CHECKING THE PRICES AND QUITE A LOT TOO !!! TEA BAGS   
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:04:14 PM »
Wee Willie in Posting absolute rubbish shock!

 
tunstall
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:06:48 PM »
never let the truth get in the way of some outrage
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:42:04 PM »
Must have been a figment of my I imagination when in Sainsbury and Spa
towz
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:43:45 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:44:54 AM
Exploitation at its finest

Many people struggling financially

Shop workers not getting paid more

Teabags doubled in price for one thing

Supply and demand innit, you fucking commie
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:43:52 PM »
What were the before and after prices?
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:49:59 PM »
160 Yorkshire Tea before 2.50 ish now >£5
Itchy_ring
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:12:39 PM »
I noticed when I went to Waitrose the other week that the had knocked all the normal offers on the head and everything was full price been heading to Morrison and Tesco since then they can keep their free paper cheeky cunts 
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:53:45 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:12:39 PM
I noticed when I went to Waitrose the other week that the had knocked all the normal offers on the head and everything was full price been heading to Morrison and Tesco since then they can keep their free paper cheeky cunts 

Where are you like?

Tees Valley is a designated Waitrose free zone!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:24:39 PM »
Down south, never understood why they haven't opened a couple of stores on Teesside, especially as they have them further north.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:38:04 PM »
We have Booths up north instead if you have more money than sense.
Logged
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:42:00 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:42:04 PM
Must have been a figment of my I imagination when in Sainsbury and Spa


Spar not spa. I thought terry would have spotted this one.

 :like:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:45:16 PM »
Some of my comments are atrocious when using my new phone and the predictive text is a cunt... Im too fat fingered
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:47:45 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:45:16 PM
Some of my comments are atrocious when using my new phone and the predictive text is a cunt... Im too fat fingered


Maybe visit your local spa, I am sure they will have a cream or a treatment for fat finger syndrome

 :pope2:
