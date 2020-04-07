Stores putting their prices up Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 07, 2020, 07:51:06 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Stores putting their prices up Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Stores putting their prices up (Read 320 times) Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 622 Stores putting their prices up « on: Today at 11:44:54 AM » Exploitation at its finestMany people struggling financially Shop workers not getting paid moreTeabags doubled in price for one thing Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 944 Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:03:08 PM » THEY'VE COME DOWN AT ASDA CHECKING THE PRICES AND QUITE A LOT TOO !!! TEA BAGS Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Ural Quntz Phew thats better Online Posts: 6 565 Pack o cunts Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:04:14 PM » Wee Willie in Posting absolute rubbish shock! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018 tunstall Offline Posts: 3 418 Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:06:48 PM » never let the truth get in the way of some outrage Logged Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 622 Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:42:04 PM » Must have been a figment of my I imagination when in Sainsbury and Spa Logged towz Offline Posts: 7 816 Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:43:45 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:44:54 AMExploitation at its finestMany people struggling financially Shop workers not getting paid moreTeabags doubled in price for one thing Supply and demand innit, you fucking commie Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 883 Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:43:52 PM » What were the before and after prices? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 622 Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:49:59 PM » 160 Yorkshire Tea before 2.50 ish now >£5 Logged Itchy_ring Online Posts: 1 477 Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:12:39 PM » I noticed when I went to Waitrose the other week that the had knocked all the normal offers on the head and everything was full price been heading to Morrison and Tesco since then they can keep their free paper cheeky cunts Logged Ural Quntz Phew thats better Online Posts: 6 565 Pack o cunts Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:53:45 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:12:39 PMI noticed when I went to Waitrose the other week that the had knocked all the normal offers on the head and everything was full price been heading to Morrison and Tesco since then they can keep their free paper cheeky cunts Where are you like? Tees Valley is a designated Waitrose free zone! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018 Itchy_ring Online Posts: 1 477 Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:24:39 PM » Down south, never understood why they haven't opened a couple of stores on Teesside, especially as they have them further north. Logged PoliteDwarf Online Posts: 9 466 Not big and not clever Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:38:04 PM » We have Booths up north instead if you have more money than sense. Logged CoB scum King of the North Online Posts: 1 322 Duckyfuzz Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:42:00 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:42:04 PMMust have been a figment of my I imagination when in Sainsbury and SpaSpar not spa. I thought terry would have spotted this one. Logged Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 622 Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #13 on: Today at 07:45:16 PM » Some of my comments are atrocious when using my new phone and the predictive text is a cunt... Im too fat fingered Logged King of the North Online Posts: 1 322 Duckyfuzz Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:47:45 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:45:16 PMSome of my comments are atrocious when using my new phone and the predictive text is a cunt... Im too fat fingeredMaybe visit your local spa, I am sure they will have a cream or a treatment for fat finger syndrome Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...