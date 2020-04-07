Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 8 622







Posts: 8 622 Stores putting their prices up « on: Today at 11:44:54 AM » Exploitation at its finest



Many people struggling financially



Shop workers not getting paid more



Teabags doubled in price for one thing Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 944







TMPosts: 14 944 Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:03:08 PM » THEY'VE COME DOWN AT ASDA CHECKING THE PRICES AND QUITE A LOT TOO !!! TEA BAGS Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 6 565



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 565Pack o cunts Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:04:14 PM »



Wee Willie in Posting absolute rubbish shock! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 477





Posts: 1 477 Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:12:39 PM » I noticed when I went to Waitrose the other week that the had knocked all the normal offers on the head and everything was full price been heading to Morrison and Tesco since then they can keep their free paper cheeky cunts Logged

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 6 565



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 565Pack o cunts Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:53:45 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:12:39 PM

I noticed when I went to Waitrose the other week that the had knocked all the normal offers on the head and everything was full price been heading to Morrison and Tesco since then they can keep their free paper cheeky cunts

Where are you like?



Tees Valley is a designated Waitrose free zone!







Where are you like?Tees Valley is a designated Waitrose free zone! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 9 466





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 466Not big and not clever Re: Stores putting their prices up « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:38:04 PM » We have Booths up north instead if you have more money than sense. Logged CoB scum