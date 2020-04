Tortured_Mind



LOCKDOWN WITH BARKING DOGS !!!



SAYS THAT IT IS DRIVING THEM UP THE WALL. AND THEN IF YOU COMPLAIN ABOUT IT THEY ARE NEVER HAPPY ARE THEY INSTEAD OF DOING SOMETHING ABOUT IT IN THE FIRST PLACE.



WAS TALKING TO SOMEONE I KNOW WHO LIVES BESIDES SOMEONE WHO HAS A DOG WHICH BARKS MORNING NOON AND NIGHT !!!SAYS THAT IT IS DRIVING THEM UP THE WALL. AND THEN IF YOU COMPLAIN ABOUT IT THEY ARE NEVER HAPPY ARE THEY INSTEAD OF DOING SOMETHING ABOUT IT IN THE FIRST PLACE.PERHAPS YOU ARE IN A SIMILAR SITUATION ???

Gramsci

Re: LOCKDOWN WITH BARKING DOGS !!!

Yes TM, I lived next door to a lad who worked nights and left his bull mastiff 6 nights a week - it howled and barked for hours on end, most nights, right next to my bedroom. Wasn't the best of times (about 5 years this went on for)...then he moved out and the silence was golden. He looked a bit of a ruffian and his dog's head was massive so I avoided confrontation

Tortured_Mind



Re: LOCKDOWN WITH BARKING DOGS !!!

BET YER HAD A PARTY WHEN HE LEFT !!!

Gramsci

Re: LOCKDOWN WITH BARKING DOGS !!!

BET YER HAD A PARTY WHEN HE LEFT !!!

I had a party every time he got in from his nightshift with a massive sound system and repetitive beats all day long



I had a party every time he got in from his nightshift with a massive sound system and repetitive beats all day long

(not true, but by gum I was glad when he moved out)

Tortured_Mind



Re: LOCKDOWN WITH BARKING DOGS !!!

I WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN SO LUCKY. HE WOULD HAVE BEEN THERE FOR LIFE !!!