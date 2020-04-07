Crackdown in TS1

April 09, 2020, 08:39:05 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Crackdown in TS1  (Read 917 times)
Gingerpig
Posts: 537


Glorious Leader


« on: April 07, 2020, 08:45:51 AM »
Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 634



« Reply #1 on: April 07, 2020, 09:05:36 AM »
They should take HMRC with them and tax the dodging cunts
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 577


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: April 07, 2020, 10:50:23 AM »
Is that where towz is working?




 









 
Bernie
Posts: 5 211


« Reply #3 on: April 07, 2020, 11:05:43 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on April 07, 2020, 08:45:51 AM
Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice

 :like:
Gramsci
Posts: 8 158



« Reply #4 on: April 07, 2020, 11:10:44 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on April 07, 2020, 08:45:51 AM
Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice

Is it only "immigrants" who are breaking the social distancing rules like? Asking for shitloads of friends.  
Don pepe

Posts: 35


« Reply #5 on: April 07, 2020, 01:17:28 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on April 07, 2020, 11:10:44 AM
Quote from: Gingerpig on April 07, 2020, 08:45:51 AM
Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice

Is it only "immigrants" who are breaking the social distancing rules like? Asking for shitloads of friends.  

Wheres the link between ginger pigs post and your immigrants reference?
Gramsci
Posts: 8 158



« Reply #6 on: April 07, 2020, 01:45:06 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on April 07, 2020, 01:17:28 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on April 07, 2020, 11:10:44 AM
Quote from: Gingerpig on April 07, 2020, 08:45:51 AM
Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice

Is it only "immigrants" who are breaking the social distancing rules like? Asking for shitloads of friends.  

Wheres the link between ginger pigs post and your immigrants reference?

I would suggest not having a grasp of written English does suggest that, unless he is saying that people from Boro are too thick to be able to read. As you were pal
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 102


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: April 07, 2020, 01:48:55 PM »
The use of two 'suggests' in that first clause makes me feel a little nauseous. Would you mind finding a way to rephrase, it's really quite clumsy?
El Capitan
Posts: 40 909


« Reply #8 on: April 07, 2020, 01:50:29 PM »
Howay gramsci man, swap that second one for an imply 
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 102


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: April 07, 2020, 02:18:48 PM »
It's a gargoyle of a sentence isn't it?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 577


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: April 07, 2020, 02:22:16 PM »
Fuckin stupid, intelligent cunt.




 
towz
Posts: 7 819


« Reply #11 on: April 07, 2020, 02:25:48 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on April 07, 2020, 10:50:23 AM
Is that where towz is working?




 









 

Shit-stirring cunt  jc
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 577


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #12 on: April 07, 2020, 02:26:44 PM »
 mcl
Gramsci
Posts: 8 158



« Reply #13 on: April 07, 2020, 02:26:58 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on April 07, 2020, 02:22:16 PM
Fuckin stupid, intelligent cunt.




 

 monkey
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 577


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #14 on: April 07, 2020, 02:29:18 PM »
 jc



 mcl
Gramsci
Posts: 8 158



« Reply #15 on: April 07, 2020, 03:02:53 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 07, 2020, 01:48:55 PM
The use of two 'suggests' in that first clause makes me feel a little nauseous. Would you mind finding a way to rephrase, it's really quite clumsy?

Thanks for pointing that out Tegs  jc
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 481



« Reply #16 on: April 07, 2020, 04:14:51 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on April 07, 2020, 03:02:53 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 07, 2020, 01:48:55 PM
The use of two 'suggests' in that first clause makes me feel a little nauseous. Would you mind finding a way to rephrase, it's really quite clumsy?

"An... Tozza.... anutha thing... if I sez suzhest.. I fuckin' mean suzhest... just becoss yer went to a fuckin lil posh cun infants....  it dunt...  doesn't mean yer know more than.... more than.... fuckin' me... about grammar an syntax an that... got it.... ya cunt...  coz aarve seen the world me like....   I've bin and got a doctor.. docto... docter... aaah fuckett.... a.... pee aysh dee...  so ah suzhest yer can fuck off....  aaaah... fuckett... wez me fuckin' turps gone...."
Gramsci
Posts: 8 158



« Reply #17 on: April 07, 2020, 04:18:03 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 07, 2020, 04:14:51 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on April 07, 2020, 03:02:53 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 07, 2020, 01:48:55 PM
The use of two 'suggests' in that first clause makes me feel a little nauseous. Would you mind finding a way to rephrase, it's really quite clumsy?

"An... Tozza.... anutha thing... if I sez suzhest.. I fuckin' mean suzhest... just becoss yer went to a fuckin lil posh cun infants....  it dunt...  doesn't mean yer know more than.... more than.... fuckin' me... about grammar an syntax an that... got it.... ya cunt...  coz aarve seen the world me like....   I've bin and got a doctor.. docto... docter... aaah fuckett.... a.... pee aysh dee...  so ah suzhest yer can fuck off....  aaaah... fuckett... wez me fuckin' turps gone...."




This is excellent new material Clem 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 225


« Reply #18 on: April 07, 2020, 04:19:49 PM »
Gramsci  :beer:
Don pepe

Posts: 35
« Reply #19 on: April 07, 2020, 04:47:52 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on April 07, 2020, 01:45:06 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on April 07, 2020, 01:17:28 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on April 07, 2020, 11:10:44 AM
Quote from: Gingerpig on April 07, 2020, 08:45:51 AM
Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice

Is it only "immigrants" who are breaking the social distancing rules like? Asking for shitloads of friends.  

Congratulations, you go there to n the end :jowo4:

Wheres the link between ginger pigs post and your immigrants reference?

I would suggest not having a grasp of written English does suggest that, unless he is saying that people from Boro are too thick to be able to read. As you were pal
Gramsci
Posts: 8 158



« Reply #20 on: April 07, 2020, 04:51:26 PM »
Come again Mr Pepe 
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 481



« Reply #21 on: April 07, 2020, 07:13:18 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on April 07, 2020, 04:18:03 PM

This is excellent new material Clem 

I have to confess that I get far too much enjoyment out of your drunken ramblings*.

 






*real and imagined.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 634



« Reply #22 on: April 07, 2020, 08:15:05 PM »
Bloody Teessiders eh .... what theyre like ... so antiestablishment

Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 574

Pack o cunts


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:57:05 AM »
Still - every cloud has a silver lining eh

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/07/bame-groups-hit-harder-covid-19-than-white-people-uk

 
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 623


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 12:04:50 PM »
As the pic clearly demonstrates, black isn't always slimming.
Don pepe

Posts: 35
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 12:48:06 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on April 07, 2020, 04:51:26 PM
Come again Mr Pepe 

Fucking hell, Terry wouldnt even know where to start with that mangled mess  :jowo9:
Bernie
Posts: 5 211


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:39:22 PM »
Shameful what the lefties have done to our town.

Now a 3rd world ghetto. Just look at the pics.

1000 leaflets printed for those who don't speak English  souey
Good job the local councils have plenty of money to spend 



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/trip-down-parliament-road-street-18058136
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 577


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:35:16 AM »
If yerv got trackie bottoms on why do yer have to walk with yer hands down them and on ye  bollocks?



 
daftjim
Posts: 2 417


« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:23:28 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:39:22 PM
Shameful what the lefties have done to our town.

Now a 3rd world ghetto. Just look at the pics.

1000 leaflets printed for those who don't speak English  souey
Good job the local councils have plenty of money to spend 



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/trip-down-parliament-road-street-18058136


Do you only upskirt whities Bernie? 
