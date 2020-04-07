Gingerpig

Posts: 537Glorious Leader Crackdown in TS1 « on: April 07, 2020, 08:45:51 AM » Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice Logged

Posts: 8 634 Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #1 on: April 07, 2020, 09:05:36 AM » They should take HMRC with them and tax the dodging cunts Logged

Gramsci

Posts: 8 158 Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #4 on: April 07, 2020, 11:10:44 AM » Quote from: Gingerpig on April 07, 2020, 08:45:51 AM Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice



Is it only "immigrants" who are breaking the social distancing rules like? Asking for shitloads of friends. Is it only "immigrants" who are breaking the social distancing rules like? Asking for shitloads of friends. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 7 102Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #7 on: April 07, 2020, 01:48:55 PM » The use of two 'suggests' in that first clause makes me feel a little nauseous. Would you mind finding a way to rephrase, it's really quite clumsy? Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

El Capitan

Posts: 40 909 Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #8 on: April 07, 2020, 01:50:29 PM » Howay gramsci man, swap that second one for an imply Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 7 102Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #9 on: April 07, 2020, 02:18:48 PM » It's a gargoyle of a sentence isn't it? Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 481 Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #16 on: April 07, 2020, 04:14:51 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on April 07, 2020, 03:02:53 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 07, 2020, 01:48:55 PM The use of two 'suggests' in that first clause makes me feel a little nauseous. Would you mind finding a way to rephrase, it's really quite clumsy?



"An... Tozza.... anutha thing... if I sez suzhest.. I fuckin' mean suzhest... just becoss yer went to a fuckin lil posh cun infants.... it dunt... doesn't mean yer know more than.... more than.... fuckin' me... about grammar an syntax an that... got it.... ya cunt... coz aarve seen the world me like.... I've bin and got a doctor.. docto... docter... aaah fuckett.... a.... pee aysh dee... so ah suzhest yer can fuck off.... aaaah... fuckett... wez me fuckin' turps gone...."





Ural Quntz



https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/07/bame-groups-hit-harder-covid-19-than-white-people-uk



Westlane_rightwinger

Posts: 623Fred West ruined my wife Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 12:04:50 PM » As the pic clearly demonstrates, black isn't always slimming.



Bernie

Posts: 5 211 Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:39:22 PM »



Now a 3rd world ghetto. Just look at the pics.



1000 leaflets printed for those who don't speak English

Good job the local councils have plenty of money to spend







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/trip-down-parliament-road-street-18058136

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/trip-down-parliament-road-street-18058136

Shameful what the lefties have done to our town.Now a 3rd world ghetto. Just look at the pics.1000 leaflets printed for those who don't speak EnglishGood job the local councils have plenty of money to spend

Johnny Thunder

