|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 35
|
Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice
Is it only "immigrants" who are breaking the social distancing rules like? Asking for shitloads of friends.
Wheres the link between ginger pigs post and your immigrants reference?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 35
|
Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice
Is it only "immigrants" who are breaking the social distancing rules like? Asking for shitloads of friends.
Congratulations, you go there to n the end
Wheres the link between ginger pigs post and your immigrants reference?
I would suggest not having a grasp of written English does suggest that, unless he is saying that people from Boro are too thick to be able to read. As you were pal
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|