Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 537





Glorious Leader





Posts: 537Glorious Leader Crackdown in TS1 « on: Yesterday at 08:45:51 AM » Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 631







Posts: 8 631 Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:05:36 AM » They should take HMRC with them and tax the dodging cunts Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 157







Posts: 8 157 Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:10:44 AM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 08:45:51 AM Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice



Is it only "immigrants" who are breaking the social distancing rules like? Asking for shitloads of friends. Is it only "immigrants" who are breaking the social distancing rules like? Asking for shitloads of friends. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 101





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 101Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:48:55 PM » The use of two 'suggests' in that first clause makes me feel a little nauseous. Would you mind finding a way to rephrase, it's really quite clumsy? Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 40 894





Posts: 40 894 Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:50:29 PM » Howay gramsci man, swap that second one for an imply Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 101





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 101Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:18:48 PM » It's a gargoyle of a sentence isn't it? Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 469







Posts: 13 469 Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:14:51 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 03:02:53 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:48:55 PM The use of two 'suggests' in that first clause makes me feel a little nauseous. Would you mind finding a way to rephrase, it's really quite clumsy?



"An... Tozza.... anutha thing... if I sez suzhest.. I fuckin' mean suzhest... just becoss yer went to a fuckin lil posh cun infants.... it dunt... doesn't mean yer know more than.... more than.... fuckin' me... about grammar an syntax an that... got it.... ya cunt... coz aarve seen the world me like.... I've bin and got a doctor.. docto... docter... aaah fuckett.... a.... pee aysh dee... so ah suzhest yer can fuck off.... aaaah... fuckett... wez me fuckin' turps gone...."





"An... Tozza.... anutha thing... if I sez suzhest.. I fuckin' mean suzhest... just becoss yer went to a fuckin lil posh cun infants.... it dunt... doesn't mean yer know more than.... more than.... fuckin' me... about grammar an syntax an that... got it.... ya cunt... coz aarve seen the world me like.... I've bin and got a doctor.. docto... docter... aaah fuckett.... a.... pee aysh dee... so ah suzhest yer can fuck off.... aaaah... fuckett... wez me fuckin' turps gone...." Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 469







Posts: 13 469 Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:13:18 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 04:18:03 PM

This is excellent new material Clem

This is excellent new material Clem

I have to confess that I get far too much enjoyment out of your drunken ramblings*.

















*real and imagined. I have to confess that I get far too much enjoyment out of your drunken ramblings*. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 572



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 572Pack o cunts Re: Crackdown in TS1 « Reply #23 on: Today at 09:57:05 AM »



https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/07/bame-groups-hit-harder-covid-19-than-white-people-uk



Still - every cloud has a silver lining eh Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018