Crackdown in TS1

April 08, 2020, 01:16:00 PM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Crackdown in TS1
Gingerpig
Glorious Leader


« on: Yesterday at 08:45:51 AM »
Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 631



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:05:36 AM »
They should take HMRC with them and tax the dodging cunts
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 551


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:50:23 AM »
Is that where towz is working?




 









 
Bernie
Posts: 5 209


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:05:43 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 08:45:51 AM
Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice

 :like:
Gramsci
Posts: 8 157



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:10:44 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 08:45:51 AM
Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice

Is it only "immigrants" who are breaking the social distancing rules like? Asking for shitloads of friends.  
Don pepe

Posts: 34


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:17:28 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:10:44 AM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 08:45:51 AM
Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice

Is it only "immigrants" who are breaking the social distancing rules like? Asking for shitloads of friends.  

Wheres the link between ginger pigs post and your immigrants reference?
Gramsci
Posts: 8 157



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:45:06 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 01:17:28 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:10:44 AM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 08:45:51 AM
Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice

Is it only "immigrants" who are breaking the social distancing rules like? Asking for shitloads of friends.  

Wheres the link between ginger pigs post and your immigrants reference?

I would suggest not having a grasp of written English does suggest that, unless he is saying that people from Boro are too thick to be able to read. As you were pal
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 101


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:48:55 PM »
The use of two 'suggests' in that first clause makes me feel a little nauseous. Would you mind finding a way to rephrase, it's really quite clumsy?
El Capitan
Posts: 40 894


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:50:29 PM »
Howay gramsci man, swap that second one for an imply 
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 101


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:18:48 PM »
It's a gargoyle of a sentence isn't it?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 551


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:22:16 PM »
Fuckin stupid, intelligent cunt.




 
towz
Posts: 7 816


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:25:48 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 10:50:23 AM
Is that where towz is working?




 









 

Shit-stirring cunt  jc
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 551


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:26:44 PM »
 mcl
Gramsci
Posts: 8 157



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:26:58 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 02:22:16 PM
Fuckin stupid, intelligent cunt.




 

 monkey
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 551


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:29:18 PM »
 jc



 mcl
Gramsci
Posts: 8 157



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:02:53 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:48:55 PM
The use of two 'suggests' in that first clause makes me feel a little nauseous. Would you mind finding a way to rephrase, it's really quite clumsy?

Thanks for pointing that out Tegs  jc
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 469



« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:14:51 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 03:02:53 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:48:55 PM
The use of two 'suggests' in that first clause makes me feel a little nauseous. Would you mind finding a way to rephrase, it's really quite clumsy?

"An... Tozza.... anutha thing... if I sez suzhest.. I fuckin' mean suzhest... just becoss yer went to a fuckin lil posh cun infants....  it dunt...  doesn't mean yer know more than.... more than.... fuckin' me... about grammar an syntax an that... got it.... ya cunt...  coz aarve seen the world me like....   I've bin and got a doctor.. docto... docter... aaah fuckett.... a.... pee aysh dee...  so ah suzhest yer can fuck off....  aaaah... fuckett... wez me fuckin' turps gone...."
Gramsci
Posts: 8 157



« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:18:03 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:14:51 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 03:02:53 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:48:55 PM
The use of two 'suggests' in that first clause makes me feel a little nauseous. Would you mind finding a way to rephrase, it's really quite clumsy?

"An... Tozza.... anutha thing... if I sez suzhest.. I fuckin' mean suzhest... just becoss yer went to a fuckin lil posh cun infants....  it dunt...  doesn't mean yer know more than.... more than.... fuckin' me... about grammar an syntax an that... got it.... ya cunt...  coz aarve seen the world me like....   I've bin and got a doctor.. docto... docter... aaah fuckett.... a.... pee aysh dee...  so ah suzhest yer can fuck off....  aaaah... fuckett... wez me fuckin' turps gone...."




This is excellent new material Clem 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 222


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:19:49 PM »
Gramsci  :beer:
Don pepe

Posts: 34


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:47:52 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 01:45:06 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 01:17:28 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:10:44 AM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 08:45:51 AM
Gresham & Parliament Rd area , move or get nicked time apparently ,not before time around there ,no doubt they can't read english so never knew or heard of the stay at home advice

Is it only "immigrants" who are breaking the social distancing rules like? Asking for shitloads of friends.  

Congratulations, you go there to n the end :jowo4:

Wheres the link between ginger pigs post and your immigrants reference?

I would suggest not having a grasp of written English does suggest that, unless he is saying that people from Boro are too thick to be able to read. As you were pal
Gramsci
Posts: 8 157



« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:51:26 PM »
Come again Mr Pepe 
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 469



« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:13:18 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 04:18:03 PM

This is excellent new material Clem 

I have to confess that I get far too much enjoyment out of your drunken ramblings*.

 






*real and imagined.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 631



« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:15:05 PM »
Bloody Teessiders eh .... what theyre like ... so antiestablishment

Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 572

Pack o cunts


« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:57:05 AM »
Still - every cloud has a silver lining eh

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/07/bame-groups-hit-harder-covid-19-than-white-people-uk

 
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 623


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:04:50 PM »
As the pic clearly demonstrates, black isn't always slimming.
Don pepe

Posts: 34


« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:48:06 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 04:51:26 PM
Come again Mr Pepe 

Fucking hell, Terry wouldnt even know where to start with that mangled mess  :jowo9:
