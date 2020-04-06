Hmm interesting.....

April 06, 2020, 11:10:03 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Hmm interesting.....  (Read 94 times)
nekder365
Posts: 391


« on: Today at 09:38:45 PM »
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10130701B2/en?oq=10-130-701

How can you have a patent for a virus?.................
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 182


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:43:41 PM »
It's an antivirus, a treatment for bird flu essentially.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
