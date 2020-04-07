Boris is in intensive care

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 07, 2020, 12:22:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boris is in intensive care  (Read 856 times)
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 809


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:56:17 AM »
Fair comment
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 143



View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 11:09:14 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:41:09 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:14:09 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:29 AM
This thread goes to show you the poor taste of the left and Labour supporters.

Boris is in ICU fighting for his life and they're on this thread trying to score cheap political points  :wanker:

Yet you choose to ignore accusations of bestiality towards Towz - but that is OK Bob cos "he's one of ours".

There is no "victory" over the left of this thread as claimed. Just hypocrites embarrassing themselves with their vitriol. Poor form.

Who's virtue signalling now 

I wouldn't wish ill on Boris and hope he makes a speedy and recovery

Towz is the one who turned the thread political you utter fucking bellwhiff.


Did I say that he didn't you thick twat.

You are a hypocrite Bob, a boring one at that. You make yourself look a complete tit on here, by somehow assuming you hold the moral and intellectual high ground. You don't....and I would bet my bottom dollar you wouldn't say half the shit on here to someone's face because I bet you are a coward  :wanker:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 190


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:21:17 AM »
Thick? Haha I've got your number you fake intellectual. You're not dealing with impressionable teenagers here.

Are you going to offer me a roll around in a pub car park you utter melt?



Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 829



View Profile WWW
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:32:03 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:29 AM
This thread goes to show you the poor taste of the left and Labour supporters.

Boris is in ICU fighting for his life and they're on this thread trying to score cheap political points  :wanker:

It's the right wingers who have come out of this thread looking the worst Bob.

Your comment abuot trying to score cheap political points has to be the irony of the decade.
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 143



View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:36:39 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:32:03 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:29 AM
This thread goes to show you the poor taste of the left and Labour supporters.

Boris is in ICU fighting for his life and they're on this thread trying to score cheap political points  :wanker:

It's the right wingers who have come out of this thread looking the worst Bob.

Your comment abuot trying to score cheap political points has to be the irony of the decade.

Absolutely spot on Steve. Bob has absolutely no idea of the irony and hypocrisy of many of the vacuous statements he makes
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 143



View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:40:09 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:21:17 AM
Thick? Haha I've got your number you fake intellectual. You're not dealing with impressionable teenagers here.

Are you going to offer me a roll around in a pub car park you utter melt?





You are as thick as mince because you have no idea of the irony of what you say...constantly talking loud and saying nothing.

Why would I want a roll around in a car park with you? I don't do violence, especially not with weirdos from the internet.

You have made yourself look a complete dick stretch as usual....all you wanna do is try to ridicule anyone on here who has political views that lean to left. It makes you look a bit sad Bob 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 875


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:43:09 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:32:03 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:29 AM
This thread goes to show you the poor taste of the left and Labour supporters.

Boris is in ICU fighting for his life and they're on this thread trying to score cheap political points  :wanker:

It's the right wingers who have come out of this thread looking the worst Bob.

Your comment abuot trying to score cheap political points has to be the irony of the decade.



 charles lost souey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 190


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:16:22 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:32:03 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:29 AM
This thread goes to show you the poor taste of the left and Labour supporters.

Boris is in ICU fighting for his life and they're on this thread trying to score cheap political points  :wanker:

It's the right wingers who have come out of this thread looking the worst Bob.

Your comment abuot trying to score cheap political points has to be the irony of the decade.

Lefties turn a thread of well wishes for our PM into political one up manship but it's the right wingers who come out looking the worst?

What you been smoking this morning?


Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 563

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:18:17 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:50:20 AM
The levels of abuse I receive on here are corbyn-esque. If you cant see now that the world is broke and needs fixing you'll never see

For all his faults (being an idiot was the main one) Corbyn never really levelled abuse at people

He was a rather polite old fart I thought

Meanwhile in the world of international Socialism, that prime example of how to do it Venezuela has a) declared war on Portugal for allowing its airline to transport its own legally elected but banished leader and b) has sunk one of its prize naval assets by getting one of its two coastal patrol boats to ram a German cruise ship because it would not obey instructions to sail to Venezuala because it was 'transporting mercenaries to attack the (illegal) President Maduro'

Great work comrades

 :alf: :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 