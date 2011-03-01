Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 572





Posts: 572 Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:32:54 PM » You just know what the next announcement is going to be dont you.

A mate at work has a daughter who works in a hospital. They nickname ICU Auschwitz.

Grim news Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 869





Posts: 40 869 Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:38:15 PM » My aunt is an intensive care nurse at James Cook.





8 colleagues tested positive this weekend. Theyre all just expecting / waiting to get it basically. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 14 289







Posts: 14 289 Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:48:05 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:38:15 PM My aunt is an intensive care nurse at James Cook.





8 colleagues tested positive this weekend. Theyre all just expecting / waiting to get it basically.



That is shit. My wife works as med sec in a&e N Tees. Not a nurse but goes onto the department with this and that, with no pipe. She has decided to keep out of the red zone as they call it. Shes nuts, and scared. Best of luck in her fight and also to Johnson, no matter what I think of him and his politics. Truly. That is shit. My wife works as med sec in a&e N Tees. Not a nurse but goes onto the department with this and that, with no pipe. She has decided to keep out of the red zone as they call it. Shes nuts, and scared. Best of luck in her fight and also to Johnson, no matter what I think of him and his politics. Truly. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 869





Posts: 40 869 Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:50:16 PM » And they dont get tested until they show symptoms. So those 8 who tested positive probably had it a week already. Absolute nightmare. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 492





Posts: 4 492 Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:52:42 PM » I think this is the real reason testing for nhs workers had been delayed so much, they know so many of them will catch it, and it will mean many will need to take time off work and also many will be frightened to go into work. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 475





Posts: 1 475 Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:14:05 PM » Hope he pulls through.



Got a sister who is an A&E nurse and a daughter who is a doctor, shes not on the frontline yet but has been trained ready for it and has put herself on the list to go in to one of the nightingale hospitals. Both think theyve probably already had it which would be great if they had but because of the lack of testing they have no idea. Piss poor. Logged

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 927





Posts: 927 Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:33:31 PM » Tommys nurses will get back on the mend , no better hospital to pull him through. We need this guy back at no10 as soon as Logged

towz

Offline



Posts: 7 807





Posts: 7 807 Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:23:00 PM » Perhaps running the NHS into the ground over the last 10 years maybe wasn't such a great idea Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 560



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 560Pack o cunts Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:25:18 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:23:00 PM Perhaps running the NHS into the ground over the last 10 years maybe wasn't such a great idea



Idiot.....



.and a first class cunt



But then we knew that already



Idiot......and a first class cuntBut then we knew that already Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 1 778





Posts: 1 778 Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:23:00 PM Perhaps running the NHS into the ground over the last 10 years maybe wasn't such a great idea



Fuck off what has the NHS got to do with you anyway prick



Do you get seen to in a stable where you are if you're bad? Fuck off what has the NHS got to do with you anyway prickDo you get seen to in a stable where you are if you're bad? Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 269





Posts: 269 Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:40:38 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 10:33:31 PM Tommys nurses will get back on the mend , no better hospital to pull him through. We need this guy back at no10 as soon as



My sons fiancée is a Tommys ICU nurse who moved up to Teesside last September and at Janes Cook now. Hopefully that expertise will benefit our lot now My sons fiancée is a Tommys ICU nurse who moved up to Teesside last September and at Janes Cook now. Hopefully that expertise will benefit our lot now Logged

towz

Offline



Posts: 7 807





Posts: 7 807 Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #32 on: Today at 12:34:04 AM » You were calling him jelly head and saying he'd be the death of us 2 days ago Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 445





Posts: 445 Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #33 on: Today at 05:35:39 AM »



I voted tory for the 1st time in my life last election.... so hopefully the tory bastard steers us through this mess....... now that im a tory bastard.....



He's our leader like him or not...... so hope he gets well soon.I voted tory for the 1st time in my life last election.... so hopefully the tory bastard steers us through this mess....... now that im a tory bastard..... Logged