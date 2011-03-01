Boris is in intensive care

Author Topic: Boris is in intensive care
Artois

« on: Yesterday at 08:21:14 PM »
May you recover well our great leader, god's speed  :like:
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:32:54 PM »
You just know what the next announcement is going to be dont you.
A mate at work has a daughter who works in a hospital. They nickname ICU Auschwitz.
Grim news
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:37:11 PM »
Fingers crossed he makes a full recovery, the yanks say hydroxychloroquine is effective in treating the virus.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Artois

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:37:49 PM »
Hopefully he pulls through he needs to lead us  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:38:15 PM »
My aunt is an intensive care nurse at James Cook.


8 colleagues tested positive this weekend. Theyre all just expecting / waiting to get it basically.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:48:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:38:15 PM
My aunt is an intensive care nurse at James Cook.


8 colleagues tested positive this weekend. Theyre all just expecting / waiting to get it basically.

That is shit. My wife works as med sec in a&e N Tees. Not a nurse but goes onto the department with this and that, with no pipe. She has decided to keep out of the red zone as they call it. Shes nuts, and scared. Best of luck in her fight and also to Johnson, no matter what I think of him and his politics. Truly.
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:50:16 PM »
And they dont get tested until they show symptoms. So those 8 who tested positive probably had it a week already. Absolute nightmare.
Gramsci
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:51:08 PM »
Sad news that, hope he makes a full recovery  :like:
CapsDave
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:52:42 PM »
I think this is the real reason testing for nhs workers had been delayed so much, they know so many of them will catch it, and it will mean many will need to take time off work and also many will be frightened to go into work.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
TedBongo
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:04:00 PM »
https://streamable.com/a6d8c6
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:08:46 PM »
It's because so many are on the sick.

Good luck Boris ... sure he'll be fine
Itchy_ring
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:14:05 PM »
Hope he pulls through.

Got a sister who is an A&E nurse and a daughter who is a doctor, shes not on the frontline yet but has been trained ready for it and has put herself on the list to go in to one of the nightingale hospitals. Both think theyve probably already had it which would be great if they had but because of the lack of testing they have no idea. Piss poor.
T_Bone
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:44:57 PM »
Micksgrill
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:33:31 PM »
Tommys  nurses will get back on the mend , no better hospital to pull him through. We need this guy back at no10 as soon as 
towz
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:23:00 PM »
Perhaps running the NHS into the ground over the last 10 years maybe wasn't such a great idea
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:25:18 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:23:00 PM
Perhaps running the NHS into the ground over the last 10 years maybe wasn't such a great idea

Idiot.....

.and a first class cunt

But then we knew that already

 :wanker:
towz
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:28:08 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:25:18 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:23:00 PM
Perhaps running the NHS into the ground over the last 10 years maybe wasn't such a great idea

Idiot.....

.and a first class cunt

But then we knew that already

 :wanker:

Are you saying it was a good idea? Or are you just drunk and lashing out?
T_Bone
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:23:00 PM
Perhaps running the NHS into the ground over the last 10 years maybe wasn't such a great idea

Fuck off what has the NHS got to do with you anyway prick  :wanker:

Do you get seen to in a stable where you are if you're bad?  rava
Logged
Artois

« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:29:58 PM »
Fuck off towz you fucking rat, lefty do gooding cunt
towz
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:30:07 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:29:05 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:23:00 PM
Perhaps running the NHS into the ground over the last 10 years maybe wasn't such a great idea

Fuck off what has the NHS got to do with you anyway prick  :wanker:

Do you get seen to in a stable where you are?  rava

Hello Bob
towz
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:31:17 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 11:29:58 PM
Fuck off towz you fucking rat, lefty do gooding cunt

Steps could have been taken earlier to prevent this and weren't

Hope he recovers, and the thousands of others who are going through it
Artois

« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:32:07 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:31:17 PM
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 11:29:58 PM
Fuck off towz you fucking rat, lefty do gooding cunt

Steps could have been taken earlier to prevent this and weren't

Hope he recovers, and the thousands of others who are going through it


Nice back tracking there, did a goat bend over for you  mick oleary
towz
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:32:53 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 11:32:07 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:31:17 PM
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 11:29:58 PM
Fuck off towz you fucking rat, lefty do gooding cunt

Steps could have been taken earlier to prevent this and weren't

Hope he recovers, and the thousands of others who are going through it


Nice back tracking there, did a goat bend over for you  mick oleary

Pointless engaging with trolls, cheerio
T_Bone
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:33:23 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:31:17 PM
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 11:29:58 PM
Fuck off towz you fucking rat, lefty do gooding cunt

Steps could have been taken earlier to prevent this and weren't

Hope he recovers, and the thousands of others who are going through it

Could of just said that in the first place but then you wouldn't of got the bites would ya  lost
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:35:02 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:32:53 PM
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 11:32:07 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:31:17 PM
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 11:29:58 PM
Fuck off towz you fucking rat, lefty do gooding cunt

Steps could have been taken earlier to prevent this and weren't

Hope he recovers, and the thousands of others who are going through it


Nice back tracking there, did a goat bend over for you  mick oleary

Pointless engaging with trolls, cheerio

As Sockets once said

Towz your just a red raw crusty knob 
towz
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:36:24 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:35:02 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:32:53 PM
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 11:32:07 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:31:17 PM
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 11:29:58 PM
Fuck off towz you fucking rat, lefty do gooding cunt

Steps could have been taken earlier to prevent this and weren't

Hope he recovers, and the thousands of others who are going through it


Nice back tracking there, did a goat bend over for you  mick oleary

Pointless engaging with trolls, cheerio

As Sockets once said

Towz your just a red raw crusty knob  



Drunk then, enjoy the rest of your evening  jc
Artois

« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:39:01 PM »
I'm not a troll I just know a goat fucker when I see one  mick
Snoozy
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:40:38 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 10:33:31 PM
Tommys  nurses will get back on the mend , no better hospital to pull him through. We need this guy back at no10 as soon as 

My sons fiancée is a Tommys ICU nurse who moved up to Teesside last September and at Janes Cook now. Hopefully that expertise will benefit our lot now
towz
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:42:51 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 11:39:01 PM
I'm not a troll I just know a goat fucker when I see one  mick

I know a daft cunt when I see one, ta ra  :pope2:
Don pepe

« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:56:22 PM »
Only an utter fucking cretin would wish him anything other than a full recovery. GWSB ❤️
towz
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:03:33 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 11:56:22 PM
Only an utter fucking cretin would wish him anything other than a full recovery. GWSB ❤️

Quite right Bob, get well soon Boris
Artois

« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:29:43 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:03:33 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 11:56:22 PM
Only an utter fucking cretin would wish him anything other than a full recovery. GWSB ❤️

Quite right Bob, get well soon Boris


Fake as fuck, lefty do gooding cunt, i bet you're loving this 
towz
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:34:04 AM »
You were calling him jelly head and saying he'd be the death of us 2 days ago 
headset
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:35:39 AM »
He's our leader like him or not...... so hope he gets well soon.

I voted tory for the 1st time in my life last election.... so hopefully the tory bastard steers us through this mess....... now that im a tory bastard..... monkey

 
Micksgrill
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:10:15 AM »
Towz your just a sad cunt. Perhaps if people who worked overseas pay more uk taxes rather that hoarding their cash, but happy to use the uk services when at home, then the NHS may have been in a better state of health. Fucking parasite go back  and crawl under your stone
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:50:32 AM »
the Conservative Party has sent the nhs army into battle short of at least 60,000 personnel, and sharing guns one between two. Suck it up.

Its fucking relevant.
