Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:32:54 PM » You just know what the next announcement is going to be don't you.

A mate at work has a daughter who works in a hospital. They nickname ICU Auschwitz.

Grim news

Grim news

Posts: 40 869 Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:38:15 PM » My aunt is an intensive care nurse at James Cook.





8 colleagues tested positive this weekend. They're all just expecting / waiting to get it basically.

Posts: 14 285 Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:48:05 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:38:15 PM My aunt is an intensive care nurse at James Cook.





8 colleagues tested positive this weekend. They’re all just expecting / waiting to get it basically.



That is shit. My wife works as med sec in a&e N Tees. Not a nurse but goes onto the department with this and that, with no pipe. She has decided to keep out of the red zone as they call it. She's nuts, and scared. Best of luck in her fight and also to Johnson, no matter what I think of him and his politics. Truly.

Re: Boris is in intensive care « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:50:16 PM » And they don't get tested until they show symptoms. So those 8 who tested positive probably had it a week already. Absolute nightmare.