GUESS WHICH PLACE

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 450
GUESS WHICH PLACE
« on: Today at 05:07:20 PM »

IN THE UK IS THE WORST AT "STAYING AT HOME".

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-8190245/Heat-map-reveals-communities-ignoring-social-distancing-rules.html

Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 515
Re: GUESS WHICH PLACE
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:10:55 PM »

Meanwhile, in London, every cunt is being dead good.

Load of fuckin shite.

nekder365
Posts: 390
Re: GUESS WHICH PLACE
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:14:03 PM »

Ffs Clem dont post the answer with the question thought a quiz was kicking off......

Steve Göldby Mountain King
Posts: 9 821
Re: GUESS WHICH PLACE
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:19:17 PM »

About time we won something

Don pepe
Posts: 20
Re: GUESS WHICH PLACE
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:34:03 PM »

Coincidentally highest number of immigrant/refugees in the country as well.

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 450
Re: GUESS WHICH PLACE
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:20:18 PM »

Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 05:14:03 PM
Ffs Clem dont post the answer with the question thought a quiz was kicking off......

IT JUST GOES TO SHOW THAT SETTING QUIZZES ISN'T ALL THAT EASY.

#FREELIDS

El Capitan
Posts: 40 867
Re: GUESS WHICH PLACE
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:25:01 PM »

Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 05:34:03 PM
Coincidentally highest number of immigrant/refugees in the country as well.

Is that a COB FACT

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 450
Re: GUESS WHICH PLACE
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:32:03 PM »

Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:25:01 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 05:34:03 PM
Coincidentally highest number of immigrant/refugees in the country as well.

Is that a COB FACT

North East is the highest as a % of the local population - see figure 6.

https://migrationobservatory.ox.ac.uk/resources/briefings/migration-to-the-uk-asylum/

Note: Created by a University of Oxford research group. No Red Pills in sight.

El Capitan
Posts: 40 867
Re: GUESS WHICH PLACE
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:33:52 PM »

Yes Im well aware of that. What a dope

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 450
Re: GUESS WHICH PLACE
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:38:10 PM »

Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:33:52 PM
Yes Im well aware of that. What a dope

El Capitan
Posts: 40 867
Re: GUESS WHICH PLACE
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:39:41 PM »

It gets mentioned on here at least twice a month