April 06, 2020, 07:01:32 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

GUESS WHICH PLACE
CLEM FANDANGO
CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 450



Today at 05:07:20 PM
IN THE UK IS THE WORST AT "STAYING AT HOME".









https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-8190245/Heat-map-reveals-communities-ignoring-social-distancing-rules.html

 
Johnny Thunder
Johnny Thunder

Posts: 11 515


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #1 on: Today at 05:10:55 PM
Meanwhile, in London, every cunt is being dead good.





Load of fuckin shite.
nekder365
nekder365

Posts: 390


Reply #2 on: Today at 05:14:03 PM
Ffs Clem dont post the answer with the question thought a quiz was kicking off......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Steve Göldby

Posts: 9 821



Reply #3 on: Today at 05:19:17 PM
About time we won something   :mido: :alastair: :bc:
Don pepe

Don pepe

Posts: 20


Reply #4 on: Today at 05:34:03 PM
Coincidentally highest number of immigrant/refugees in the country as well.
CLEM FANDANGO
CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 450



Reply #5 on: Today at 06:20:18 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 05:14:03 PM
Ffs Clem dont post the answer with the question thought a quiz was kicking off......

 :meltdown:

IT JUST GOES TO SHOW THAT SETTING QUIZZES ISN'T ALL THAT EASY.

#FREELIDS
El Capitan
El Capitan

Posts: 40 867


Reply #6 on: Today at 06:25:01 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 05:34:03 PM
Coincidentally highest number of immigrant/refugees in the country as well.

Is that a COB FACT  monkey
CLEM FANDANGO
CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 450



Reply #7 on: Today at 06:32:03 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:25:01 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 05:34:03 PM
Coincidentally highest number of immigrant/refugees in the country as well.

Is that a COB FACT  monkey

North East is the highest as a % of the local population - see figure 6.

https://migrationobservatory.ox.ac.uk/resources/briefings/migration-to-the-uk-asylum/

Note: Created by a University of Oxford research group.  No Red Pills in sight.
El Capitan
El Capitan

Posts: 40 867


Reply #8 on: Today at 06:33:52 PM
Yes Im well aware of that. What a dope
CLEM FANDANGO
CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 450



Reply #9 on: Today at 06:38:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:33:52 PM
Yes Im well aware of that. What a dope

 
El Capitan
El Capitan

Posts: 40 867


Reply #10 on: Today at 06:39:41 PM
It gets mentioned on here at least twice a month  oleary
