PEP GUARDIOLA`S MOTHER BROWN BREAD !!!

April 07, 2020, 05:32:51 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: PEP GUARDIOLA`S MOTHER BROWN BREAD !!!  (Read 218 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 933



« on: Yesterday at 04:40:14 PM »
CORONA !!!   oleary
headset
Posts: 440


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:41:12 PM »
RIP ....peps mam  lost
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 933



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:41:36 PM »
THANK YOU VERY MUCH . . . THANK YOU !!!    jc
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 451



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:21:29 PM »
YOU ARE A NATURAL AT THIS TM.

 jc
Posts: 904


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:24:55 PM »
WHERE ARE THE DAILY STAR OR THE SUN LINKS?  lost

BEER ME BUD :beer:
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 933



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:41:54 PM »
I CAN SEE ME GETTING THE SACK FOR INCOMPETENCE.

THIS JOB IS A LOT HARDER THAN I THOUGHT.

PERHAPS TOWERSY DIDN'T GET ENOUGH KUDOS ???  

   
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:43:44 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Micksgrill
Posts: 926


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 PM »
Fair cop to pep as see he gave 1m of his own wealth to the crisis in spain.  Goes to show not all football players are greedy  cunts.  RIP to his mam
headset
Posts: 440


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:51:58 AM »
It's an absolute tragedy for anybody's family who has a family member die in this lockdown situation... and literally has to sit on their own hands when told the news.




I
