PEP GUARDIOLA`S MOTHER BROWN BREAD !!!

Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 933
PEP GUARDIOLA`S MOTHER BROWN BREAD !!!
« on: Today at 04:40:14 PM »

CORONA !!!

headset
Posts: 434
Re: PEP GUARDIOLA`S MOTHER BROWN BREAD !!!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:41:12 PM »

RIP ....peps mam

Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 933
Re: PEP GUARDIOLA`S MOTHER BROWN BREAD !!!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:41:36 PM »

THANK YOU VERY MUCH . . . THANK YOU !!!

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 451
Re: PEP GUARDIOLA`S MOTHER BROWN BREAD !!!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:21:29 PM »

YOU ARE A NATURAL AT THIS TM.

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 904
Re: PEP GUARDIOLA`S MOTHER BROWN BREAD !!!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:24:55 PM »

WHERE ARE THE DAILY STAR OR THE SUN LINKS?

Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 933
Re: PEP GUARDIOLA`S MOTHER BROWN BREAD !!!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:41:54 PM »

I CAN SEE ME GETTING THE SACK FOR INCOMPETENCE.THIS JOB IS A LOT HARDER THAN I THOUGHT.PERHAPS TOWERSY DIDN'T GET ENOUGH KUDOS ???

Micksgrill
Posts: 926
Re: PEP GUARDIOLA`S MOTHER BROWN BREAD !!!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:55:17 PM »

Fair cop to pep as see he gave 1m of his own wealth to the crisis in spain. Goes to show not all football players are greedy cunts. RIP to his mam