PEP GUARDIOLA`S MOTHER BROWN BREAD !!!

April 06, 2020, 07:01:27 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: PEP GUARDIOLA`S MOTHER BROWN BREAD !!!  (Read 102 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Today at 04:40:14 PM »
CORONA !!!   oleary
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:41:12 PM »
RIP ....peps mam  lost
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:41:36 PM »
THANK YOU VERY MUCH . . . THANK YOU !!!    jc
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:21:29 PM »
YOU ARE A NATURAL AT THIS TM.

 jc
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:24:55 PM »
WHERE ARE THE DAILY STAR OR THE SUN LINKS?  lost

BEER ME BUD :beer:
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:41:54 PM »
I CAN SEE ME GETTING THE SACK FOR INCOMPETENCE.

THIS JOB IS A LOT HARDER THAN I THOUGHT.

PERHAPS TOWERSY DIDN'T GET ENOUGH KUDOS ???  

   
