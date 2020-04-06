403 BROWN BREAD !!!

April 07, 2020, 05:32:46 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Topic: 403 BROWN BREAD !!!  (Read 395 times)
Tortured_Mind
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
https://metro.co.uk/2020/04/06/england-death-toll-drops-third-day-running-403-die-coronavirus-12516519/      jc
For the week while he's away you should set up an account called Leon Trotters to show who's really In charge 
I HOPE HE IS RETURNING AFTER THE WEEK. BEEN HEARING MIXED REPORTS !!!    mick
                                                                                             oleary
 
plazmuh
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLV1B5Lzy48

The one to compare everyones count against is Sweden..

They have chosen a different route to recovery..

http://www.thecommentator.com/article/7649/prepare_for_the_mother_of_all_s_t_storms_if_sweden_pulls_this_off?fbclid=IwAR03nv8wHcb6vr2MXQDoKJW22_FR8IAAPyIBw0P2yTFX15qGxMs6OK-YVLA#.XoeJWXc37Q4.facebook

Time will tell who is right or wrong..
James Cook is very quiet.

Reduced measures  soon enough and self employed allowed to work.

Social distancing measures to remain in place..
Lockdown working  :like:


Swedens cases on the rise...
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 03:30:39 PM
I HOPE HE IS RETURNING AFTER THE WEEK. BEEN HEARING MIXED REPORTS !!!    mick

A note on his flat door...apparently reads If the headboards rocking don't come knocking.... so make of that what you want......

Now i know your relationship with Ricky boy is somewhat frosty...... monkey
But why don't you ask him for an update....Going by the weekend it would appear Big Rik is looking after
Towersy's media duties and statements      lost   since his banning order.

Steve is a very level headed board owner...... So Towersy must have flouted the rules in some way...
Nobody is above the rules....And Towersy doesn't come across as the type to cry like a baby and spit his dummy out......
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:35:25 PM
Lockdown working  :like:


Swedens cases on the rise...

Not when it takes >14 days to kill
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 04:40:03 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 03:30:39 PM
I HOPE HE IS RETURNING AFTER THE WEEK. BEEN HEARING MIXED REPORTS !!!    mick

A note on his flat door...apparently reads If the headboards rocking don't come knocking.... so make of that what you want......

Now i know your relationship with Ricky boy is somewhat frosty...... monkey
But why don't you ask him for an update....Going by the weekend it would appear Big Rik is looking after
Towersy's media duties and statements      lost   since his banning order.

Steve is a very level headed board owner...... So Towersy must have flouted the rules in some way...
Nobody is above the rules....And Towersy doesn't come across as the type to cry like a baby and spit his dummy out......

IT'S ONLY A WEEK NOT LIKE A LIFETIME BAN ON FMTTM !!!
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:48:21 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 04:40:03 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 03:30:39 PM
I HOPE HE IS RETURNING AFTER THE WEEK. BEEN HEARING MIXED REPORTS !!!    mick

A note on his flat door...apparently reads If the headboards rocking don't come knocking.... so make of that what you want......

Now i know your relationship with Ricky boy is somewhat frosty...... monkey
But why don't you ask him for an update....Going by the weekend it would appear Big Rik is looking after
Towersy's media duties and statements      lost   since his banning order.

Steve is a very level headed board owner...... So Towersy must have flouted the rules in some way...
Nobody is above the rules....And Towersy doesn't come across as the type to cry like a baby and spit his dummy out......

IT'S ONLY A WEEK NOT LIKE A LIFETIME BAN ON FMTTM !!!

A weeks a long-time during this lockdown period...... It's not like a normal week you know... souey

He might be suffering...... he might come back with mental health problems  rava and Steve will get the blame...... monkey
YES I KNOW WHAT YOU MEAN. IT IS AN ESCAPE COMING ON HERE. PERHAPS STEVE SHOULD HAVE HELD HIS SENTENCE OVER UNTIL THIS CARRY ON IS OVER ???

I WONDER IF TOWERSY COULD APPEAL THIS ???   

OR PERHAPS HAVE THE SENTENCE REDUCED FOR GOOD BEHAVIOUR ???    :pd:
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:59:51 PM
YES I KNOW WHAT YOU MEAN. IT IS AN ESCAPE COMING ON HERE. PERHAPS STEVE SHOULD HAVE HELD HIS SENTENCE OVER UNTIL THIS CARRY ON IS OVER ???

I WONDER IF TOWERSY COULD APPEAL THIS ???    

OR PERHAPS HAVE THE SENTENCE REDUCED FOR GOOD BEHAVIOUR ???    :pd:

Maybe set up a courtroom thread? Appoint a jury etc?ps idk what happened so I can be on jury
WHAT A GREAT IDEA !!!

I'LL GET TO WORK ON IT WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT !!!    jc
perhaps sentence should have been suspended for a month or two
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:31:22 PM
James Cook is very quiet.

Reduced measures  soon enough and self employed allowed to work.

Social distancing measures to remain in place..


I admire your optimism but I am not sure that it will play out that way. 

Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 07:16:00 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:31:22 PM
James Cook is very quiet.

Reduced measures  soon enough and self employed allowed to work.

Social distancing measures to remain in place..


I admire your optimism but I am not sure that it will play out that way. 



I tend to agree.... these next 2 weeks might well see a wave of people announced dead in Middlesbrough and the North East...... This lockdown might help reduce those numbers a touch but i honestly think we'll see a second wave of this virus unless a vaccine is found.

The business leaders will not want to see the country grind to a halt for too long. So Boris and his chums will soon face pressure from the money men to let people back out....

Will, he go against medical advice or face the wrath of the money men that fund his party... Interesting times ahead i reckon .... i voted for him but only because Corbyn was a pure driven wanker
