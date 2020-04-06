403 BROWN BREAD !!!

April 06, 2020, 04:46:15 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: 403 BROWN BREAD !!!  (Read 123 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Today at 03:26:30 PM »
 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:27:17 PM »
https://metro.co.uk/2020/04/06/england-death-toll-drops-third-day-running-403-die-coronavirus-12516519/      jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:29:22 PM »
For the week while he's away you should set up an account called Leon Trotters to show who's really In charge 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:30:39 PM »
I HOPE HE IS RETURNING AFTER THE WEEK. BEEN HEARING MIXED REPORTS !!!    mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:37:43 PM »
                                                                                             oleary
 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
plazmuh
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:40:48 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLV1B5Lzy48

The one to compare everyones count against is Sweden..

They have chosen a different route to recovery..

http://www.thecommentator.com/article/7649/prepare_for_the_mother_of_all_s_t_storms_if_sweden_pulls_this_off?fbclid=IwAR03nv8wHcb6vr2MXQDoKJW22_FR8IAAPyIBw0P2yTFX15qGxMs6OK-YVLA#.XoeJWXc37Q4.facebook

Time will tell who is right or wrong..
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:31:22 PM »
James Cook is very quiet.

Reduced measures  soon enough and self employed allowed to work.

Social distancing measures to remain in place..
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:35:25 PM »
Lockdown working  :like:


Swedens cases on the rise...
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:40:03 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 03:30:39 PM
I HOPE HE IS RETURNING AFTER THE WEEK. BEEN HEARING MIXED REPORTS !!!    mick

A note on his flat door...apparently reads If the headboards rocking don't come knocking.... so make of that what you want......

Now i know your relationship with Ricky boy is somewhat frosty...... monkey
But why don't you ask him for an update....Going by the weekend it would appear Big Rik is looking after
Towersy's media duties and statements      lost   since his banning order.

Steve is a very level headed board owner...... So Towersy must have flouted the rules in some way...
Nobody is above the rules....And Towersy doesn't come across as the type to cry like a baby and spit his dummy out......
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:41:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:35:25 PM
Lockdown working  :like:


Swedens cases on the rise...

Not when it takes 28 days in total to kill
Logged
