Bobupanddown

Re: Your best Boro XI « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:32:32 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:25:44 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:35:39 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 01:27:46 PM GK: Platt



RB: Parkinson

CB: Woodgate

CB: Mowbray

LB: Craggs



RM: Best

CM: Souness

CM: Juninho

LM: Merson



CF: Hickton

CF: Viduka



Craggs was a fucking right back....who are you Aitor 'square peg round hole' Karanka

Craggs was a fucking right back....who are you Aitor 'square peg round hole' Karanka

I'll have to take him out and put Franck Queudrue in then.



Or maybe I'll just go four centre backs Boam, Woodgate, Mowbray, Pearson. Nobody would get past that lot!





I'll have to take him out and put Franck Queudrue in then.Or maybe I'll just go four centre backs Boam, Woodgate, Mowbray, Pearson. Nobody would get past that lot!

The idea was you pick the best players you've seen for Boro in that position.

I don't recall Mogga or Big Nige playing full back for Boro.

The idea was you pick the best players you've seen for Boro in that position.I don't recall Mogga or Big Nige playing full back for Boro.