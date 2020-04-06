Your best Boro XI Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 06, 2020, 02:18:09 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Your best Boro XI Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Your best Boro XI (Read 40 times) Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 178 Your best Boro XI « on: Today at 12:55:52 PM » You have seen play....this is not the best team but best individual players.GK: Skippy RB: Geremi CB: Woodgate CB: Southgate LB: Ziege RM: Troare CM: Boateng CM: JuninhoLM: Downing CF: Ravenelli CF: Viduka Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China El Capitan Online Posts: 40 860 Re: Your best Boro XI « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:02:00 PM » Schwarzer Woodgate Southgate Ehiogu Traore Emerson Ince Ziege Juninho Boksic Viduka (Kind of went against what you said and made what I think would be a brilliant side) Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 821 Re: Your best Boro XI « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:11:03 PM » GK: PlattRB: ParkinsonCB: WoodgateCB: MowbrayLB: CraggsRM: BestCM: SounessCM: JuninhoLM: DowningCF: HicktonCF: Viduka Logged Northallerton_Boro Offline Posts: 470 Re: Your best Boro XI « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:25:18 PM » SchwarzerYoungSoutgateWoodgateZiegeBoatengEmersonMersonJuninho Downing (First Time) Viduka Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 821 Re: Your best Boro XI « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:27:46 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:11:03 PMGK: PlattRB: ParkinsonCB: WoodgateCB: MowbrayLB: CraggsRM: BestCM: SounessCM: JuninhoLM: MersonCF: HicktonCF: Viduka Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...