Your best Boro XI

April 06, 2020, 02:18:09 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Your best Boro XI
You have seen play....this is not the best team but best individual players.

GK: Skippy

RB: Geremi
CB: Woodgate
CB: Southgate
LB: Ziege

RM: Troare
CM: Boateng
CM: Juninho
LM: Downing

CF: Ravenelli
CF: Viduka


Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
                     Schwarzer

   Woodgate    Southgate   Ehiogu

Traore       Emerson   Ince     Ziege

                       Juninho

                 Boksic     Viduka




(Kind of went against what you said and made what I think would be a brilliant side)
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
GK: Platt

RB: Parkinson
CB: Woodgate
CB: Mowbray
LB: Craggs

RM: Best
CM: Souness
CM: Juninho
LM: Downing

CF: Hickton
CF: Viduka
Schwarzer

Young
Soutgate
Woodgate
Ziege

Boateng
Emerson

Merson
Juninho
Downing (First Time)

Viduka
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:11:03 PM
GK: Platt

RB: Parkinson
CB: Woodgate
CB: Mowbray
LB: Craggs

RM: Best
CM: Souness
CM: Juninho
LM: Merson

CF: Hickton
CF: Viduka
