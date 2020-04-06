NHS GoodSam Responders.

April 08, 2020, 02:47:31 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

NHS GoodSam Responders.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 562


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: April 06, 2020, 10:08:35 AM »
Has anyone else who volunteered been accepted for this?

Have you had a buzz yet?


I'm nearly 50 hours on standby and haven't had a single notification yet.




 
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 479


« Reply #1 on: April 06, 2020, 10:12:26 AM »
76 hours not a peep guess that's a good thing
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 562


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: April 06, 2020, 10:13:16 AM »
 :like:
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 479


« Reply #3 on: April 06, 2020, 10:25:44 AM »
Round where I live there's been a big Facebook thing organised and every street now has people covering them for stuff like fetching prescriptions, shopping etc so that probably cuts down on a lot of the calls they might have expected, seems like it's the same in lots of places
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 562


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: April 06, 2020, 11:16:17 AM »
Fuckin do-gooder cunts.






 
nekder365
Posts: 399


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:57:31 PM »
Just read on the news fellas call ups imminent.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 898


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:02:12 PM »
Imagine having Johnny as your check in and chat volunteer  lost


Id rather be in ICU  monkey
nekder365
Posts: 399


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:07:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:02:12 PM
Imagine having Johnny as your check in and chat volunteer  lost


Id rather be in ICU  monkey

The Corona Cassanova.....
tunstall
Posts: 3 426


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:14:46 PM »
His advice to battle the virus would be to masterbate a lot.....
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 562


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:55:54 PM »
 monkey
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 469



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:04:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:02:12 PM
Imagine having Johnny as your check in and chat volunteer  lost


Id rather be in ICU  monkey


THUNDER WAS IMMEDIATELY DISSATISFIED WITH THE AGE AND DUSTY FANNY OF HIS FIRST NEEDY CASE.

LUCKILY SECURITY CAM FOOTAGE CAUGHT IT ALL........











 lost
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 562


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:40:05 PM »
 charles
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 562


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:34:51 PM »
Still no shout yet.

Think I might log off early today and go for a cigar and smash a load of whisky into me.




 :like:
