NHS GoodSam Responders.

April 07, 2020, 04:17:22 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: NHS GoodSam Responders.  (Read 234 times)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 531


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: Yesterday at 10:08:35 AM »
Has anyone else who volunteered been accepted for this?

Have you had a buzz yet?


I'm nearly 50 hours on standby and haven't had a single notification yet.




 
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 476


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:12:26 AM »
76 hours not a peep guess that's a good thing
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 531


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:13:16 AM »
 :like:
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 476


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:25:44 AM »
Round where I live there's been a big Facebook thing organised and every street now has people covering them for stuff like fetching prescriptions, shopping etc so that probably cuts down on a lot of the calls they might have expected, seems like it's the same in lots of places
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 531


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:16:17 AM »
Fuckin do-gooder cunts.






 
nekder365
Posts: 394


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:57:31 PM »
Just read on the news fellas call ups imminent.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 881


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:02:12 PM »
Imagine having Johnny as your check in and chat volunteer  lost


Id rather be in ICU  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Posts: 394


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:07:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:02:12 PM
Imagine having Johnny as your check in and chat volunteer  lost


Id rather be in ICU  monkey

The Corona Cassanova.....
tunstall
Posts: 3 418


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:14:46 PM »
His advice to battle the virus would be to masterbate a lot.....
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 531


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:55:54 PM »
 monkey
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 458



« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:04:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:02:12 PM
Imagine having Johnny as your check in and chat volunteer  lost


Id rather be in ICU  monkey


THUNDER WAS IMMEDIATELY DISSATISFIED WITH THE AGE AND DUSTY FANNY OF HIS FIRST NEEDY CASE.

LUCKILY SECURITY CAM FOOTAGE CAUGHT IT ALL........











 lost
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
