Has anyone else who volunteered been accepted for this?Have you had a buzz yet?I'm nearly 50 hours on standby and haven't had a single notification yet.

76 hours not a peep guess that's a good thing

Round where I live there's been a big Facebook thing organised and every street now has people covering them for stuff like fetching prescriptions, shopping etc so that probably cuts down on a lot of the calls they might have expected, seems like it's the same in lots of places

Fuckin do-gooder cunts.

Just read on the news fellas call ups imminent.

Imagine having Johnny as your check in and chat volunteer Id rather be in ICU

The Corona Cassanova.....

His advice to battle the virus would be to masterbate a lot.....