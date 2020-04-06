NHS GoodSam Responders.

April 06, 2020, 11:37:03 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Topic: NHS GoodSam Responders.
Johnny Thunder
« on: Today at 10:08:35 AM »
Has anyone else who volunteered been accepted for this?

Have you had a buzz yet?


I'm nearly 50 hours on standby and haven't had a single notification yet.




 
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:12:26 AM »
76 hours not a peep guess that's a good thing
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:13:16 AM »
 :like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:25:44 AM »
Round where I live there's been a big Facebook thing organised and every street now has people covering them for stuff like fetching prescriptions, shopping etc so that probably cuts down on a lot of the calls they might have expected, seems like it's the same in lots of places
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:16:17 AM »
Fuckin do-gooder cunts.






 
Logged
