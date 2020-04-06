NHS GoodSam Responders. Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 06, 2020, 11:37:03 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board NHS GoodSam Responders. Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: NHS GoodSam Responders. (Read 78 times) Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 508 Shit Stirring Cunt. NHS GoodSam Responders. « on: Today at 10:08:35 AM » Has anyone else who volunteered been accepted for this?Have you had a buzz yet?I'm nearly 50 hours on standby and haven't had a single notification yet. Logged Itchy_ring Offline Posts: 1 471 Re: NHS GoodSam Responders. « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:12:26 AM » 76 hours not a peep guess that's a good thing Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 508 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: NHS GoodSam Responders. « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:13:16 AM » Logged Itchy_ring Offline Posts: 1 471 Re: NHS GoodSam Responders. « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:25:44 AM » Round where I live there's been a big Facebook thing organised and every street now has people covering them for stuff like fetching prescriptions, shopping etc so that probably cuts down on a lot of the calls they might have expected, seems like it's the same in lots of places Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 508 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: NHS GoodSam Responders. « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:16:17 AM » Fuckin do-gooder cunts. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...