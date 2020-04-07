50 sports films to watch during lockdown

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 07, 2020, 01:02:52 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 50 sports films to watch during lockdown  (Read 134 times)
OzzyPorter
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 187


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:35:06 AM »
A half decent article on the BBC Sports website which makes a welcome change.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/52072024

There's a number that I've not seen and look like they could be interesting. The list might be of use to some of you on here.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 824



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:51:18 PM »
There's a good boxing one on BBC iPlayer right now called Jawbone. Highly recommended.

Going to have a watch of 'An Impossible Job' from that list right now. It's been many years since I last saw it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAke3P4hKZA
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 207


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:51:04 PM »
Is Youngblood on the list?   
Logged
Don pepe

Offline Offline

Posts: 25


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:55:16 PM »
Rather watch a good sports documentary tbh

But, if motorsports is really a sport then I enjoyed le mans, with Christian bale and that square headed American cunt who was/wasnt Jason bourne.

Not to be confused with lez mams which is also a quality film in its own right. Albeit an entirely different genre
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 