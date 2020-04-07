OzzyPorter

50 sports films to watch during lockdown



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/52072024



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/52072024

A half decent article on the BBC Sports website which makes a welcome change. There's a number that I've not seen and look like they could be interesting. The list might be of use to some of you on here.

Steve Göldby



Re: 50 sports films to watch during lockdown



Going to have a watch of 'An Impossible Job' from that list right now. It's been many years since I last saw it.



There's a good boxing one on BBC iPlayer right now called Jawbone. Highly recommended. Going to have a watch of 'An Impossible Job' from that list right now. It's been many years since I last saw it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAke3P4hKZA