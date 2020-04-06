50 sports films to watch during lockdown

April 06, 2020, 09:07:39 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: 50 sports films to watch during lockdown  (Read 66 times)
OzzyPorter
« on: Today at 08:35:06 AM »
A half decent article on the BBC Sports website which makes a welcome change.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/52072024

There's a number that I've not seen and look like they could be interesting. The list might be of use to some of you on here.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:51:18 PM »
There's a good boxing one on BBC iPlayer right now called Jawbone. Highly recommended.

Going to have a watch of 'An Impossible Job' from that list right now. It's been many years since I last saw it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAke3P4hKZA
