Black comedians

April 05, 2020, 11:47:32 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Black comedians  (Read 23 times)
Hugo First
Online Online

« on: Today at 11:27:06 PM »
Fuck off, jokes about racism & terrorism ain't funny
Logged
UTB
Don pepe

« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:39:44 PM »
Too many joking about race

Michael che funny though
Logged
