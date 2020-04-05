Wayne Rooney

April 07, 2020, 05:32:45 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Topic: Wayne Rooney
tunstall
« on: April 05, 2020, 09:58:26 PM »
:wanker:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: April 05, 2020, 09:58:59 PM »
 :wanker: :wanker:
Glory Glory Man United
Artois

« Reply #2 on: April 05, 2020, 10:01:27 PM »
Always hated that cunt and what he's about
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: April 05, 2020, 10:04:19 PM »
 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Don pepe

« Reply #4 on: April 05, 2020, 10:22:51 PM »
Emphatically agree - odious excuse of a human being
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #5 on: April 05, 2020, 10:56:38 PM »
IT SEEMS LIKE KYLE WANKER WALKER IS MORE THE  :wanker:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Nobby_Barnes
« Reply #6 on: April 05, 2020, 11:12:00 PM »
Great debate guys, can anyone join in.

 :wanker:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: April 05, 2020, 11:13:23 PM »
WAYNE GOONEY.



 klins
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: April 05, 2020, 11:22:48 PM »
Hes right.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:40:39 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 05, 2020, 11:13:23 PM
WAYNE GOONEY.



 klins

what's Jamie Pollock doing on this thread? 
OzzyPorter
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:53:44 AM »
I've just read the article I think you are talking about. He is just a typical spoilt footballer that doesn't like to be told how to behave. They think they are exempt from it.

Of course rich footballers should be helping more and stopping others lower down the industry from suffering. Too many just aren't interested in doing that because essentially they are horrible, greedy, selfish buggers.

One thing I do agree with though is that an equal emphasis should be placed on similar financially well-off people in society to also contribute. I think Rooney was on about Hamilton with his little 'monaco' jibe.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:08:31 AM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:53:44 AM
I've just read the article I think you are talking about. He is just a typical spoilt footballer that doesn't like to be told how to behave. They think they are exempt from it.

Of course rich footballers should be helping more and stopping others lower down the industry from suffering. Too many just aren't interested in doing that because essentially they are horrible, greedy, selfish buggers.

One thing I do agree with though is that an equal emphasis should be placed on similar financially well-off people in society to also contribute. I think Rooney was on about Hamilton with his little 'monaco' jibe.

Agree with that comment .. time for players and wealthy to support the poor and be charitable
headset
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:15:17 AM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:53:44 AM
I've just read the article I think you are talking about. He is just a typical spoilt footballer that doesn't like to be told how to behave. They think they are exempt from it.

Of course rich footballers should be helping more and stopping others lower down the industry from suffering. Too many just aren't interested in doing that because essentially they are horrible, greedy, selfish buggers.

One thing I do agree with though is that an equal emphasis should be placed on similar financially well-off people in society to also contribute. I think Rooney was on about Hamilton with his little 'monaco' jibe.

 :like:

The is whole raft of industries/wealthy folk that should be helping out and not just rich footballers....
Its a disgrace that only footballers are getting called out and not other "stars" from the planet :wanker:
Yarm_Legends_Lounge
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:20:17 PM »
Other stars aren't asking the taxpayer to finance their hugely profitable businesses by laying off the low earners in their organisation. These clubs that have done it should be ashamed of themselves.

The world is going to be a shit show in a few months with huge amounts of austerity and yet again football with it's disgusting salaries and transfer fees comes along asking for a bail out from the UK government - piss off.

There should be an agreement amongst the 'stars' of these clubs with PFA support that there is no breach of contract that they can be furloughed at 80% wages to fund the lowest earners in the club if the club intends to do any form of furlough.

These clubs asking for government support will be the same clubs spending £100m on transfers and offering average players £200k per week.
headset
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:18:43 AM »
You speak a lot of sense Yarm L..... and i agree with what you say. Though for me not enough of these wealthy folk have stepped up to the plate in general.

Look at all the billionaires this country has in it.. they could all quite easily offer 1/2 billion each to the NHS and still not miss it..... the thing is they don't use the NHS.... so it means fuck all to them in some ways..

We know the tory party won't call out business leaders for money because it'll bite them back in the long run.
Because it';s business leaders that run and fund Boris and Co.....

