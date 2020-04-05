I've just read the article I think you are talking about. He is just a typical spoilt footballer that doesn't like to be told how to behave. They think they are exempt from it.
Of course rich footballers should be helping more and stopping others lower down the industry from suffering. Too many just aren't interested in doing that because essentially they are horrible, greedy, selfish buggers.
One thing I do agree with though is that an equal emphasis should be placed on similar financially well-off people in society to also contribute. I think Rooney was on about Hamilton with his little 'monaco' jibe.
The is whole raft of industries/wealthy folk that should be helping out and not just rich footballers....
Its a disgrace that only footballers are getting called out and not other "stars" from the planet