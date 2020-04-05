tunstall

tunstall
Posts: 3 409 Wayne Rooney



RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Artois

Posts: 46 Re: Wayne Rooney « Reply #2 on: April 05, 2020, 10:01:27 PM » Always hated that cunt and what he's about

Tortured_Mind



Posts: 14 933 Re: Wayne Rooney « Reply #5 on: April 05, 2020, 10:56:38 PM » WANKER WALKER IS MORE THE IT SEEMS LIKE KYLEWALKER IS MORE THE

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 451 Re: Wayne Rooney « Reply #7 on: April 05, 2020, 11:13:23 PM »

WAYNE GOONEY.







OzzyPorter

Posts: 187 Re: Wayne Rooney « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:53:44 AM » I've just read the article I think you are talking about. He is just a typical spoilt footballer that doesn't like to be told how to behave. They think they are exempt from it.



Of course rich footballers should be helping more and stopping others lower down the industry from suffering. Too many just aren't interested in doing that because essentially they are horrible, greedy, selfish buggers.



One thing I do agree with though is that an equal emphasis should be placed on similar financially well-off people in society to also contribute. I think Rooney was on about Hamilton with his little 'monaco' jibe. Logged

Wee_Willie

Agree with that comment .. time for players and wealthy to support the poor and be charitable

headset

The is whole raft of industries/wealthy folk that should be helping out and not just rich footballers....

Its a disgrace that only footballers are getting called out and not other "stars" from the planet The is whole raft of industries/wealthy folk that should be helping out and not just rich footballers....Its a disgrace that only footballers are getting called out and not other "stars" from the planet Logged

Yarm_Legends_Lounge

Posts: 907 Re: Wayne Rooney « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:20:17 PM » Other stars aren't asking the taxpayer to finance their hugely profitable businesses by laying off the low earners in their organisation. These clubs that have done it should be ashamed of themselves.



The world is going to be a shit show in a few months with huge amounts of austerity and yet again football with it's disgusting salaries and transfer fees comes along asking for a bail out from the UK government - piss off.



There should be an agreement amongst the 'stars' of these clubs with PFA support that there is no breach of contract that they can be furloughed at 80% wages to fund the lowest earners in the club if the club intends to do any form of furlough.



These clubs asking for government support will be the same clubs spending £100m on transfers and offering average players £200k per week.