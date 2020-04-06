Liverpool FC, SHAME on you

April 06, 2020, 11:09:42 PM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Liverpool FC, SHAME on you
Hugo First
Yesterday at 07:13:20 PM
£167m profits over the last 2 seasons, yet turn to the tax payer to pay the wages of none playing staff, JUSTICE FOR THE TAXPAYERS
UTB
SmogOnTour
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:39:06 PM
Liverpool fan groups rightfully kicking up a fuss over this.
Hugo First
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:32:38 PM
https://youtu.be/GMNYbpXvp2E
UTB
Wee_Willie
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:41:59 AM
So they should

So called community club ... my fucking arse.

Although individuals will not suffer (hopefully) financially it is the sentiment and social ranking that stinks, especially in an area that is so traditional labour

Own goal ..
ccole
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:57:44 AM
A club steeped in shame
Skinz
Reply #5 on: Today at 01:37:43 PM
That will never take the blame.
Hugo First
Reply #6 on: Today at 01:44:53 PM
Embarrassing disgrace to world football
UTB
Hugo First
Reply #7 on: Today at 01:47:40 PM
JUSTICE FOR THE TAXPAYERS


FUCKING SCOUSE SCUM
UTB
El Capitan
Reply #8 on: Today at 02:02:26 PM
Are you a Liverpool fan mate?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Hugo First
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:20:30 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:02:26 PM
Are you a Liverpool fan mate?


Season ticket holder
UTB
Gramsci
Reply #10 on: Today at 06:52:09 PM
....and reverse the decision. Not afraid to admit they were wrong   :like:

Great club  :pope2:

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/11969523/liverpool-reverse-furlough-decision?fbclid=IwAR2H_mYdZwfP-bb1G0WtCt8vc83oPt1JJqw50K-mzEDi7wspZyHC2FNihqg
ccole
Reply #11 on: Today at 07:51:53 PM
Shamed into the right decision.


At least they admit they fooked up.


About time MFC did the same.
Hugo First
Reply #12 on: Today at 07:58:09 PM
NOW WE WANT JUSTICE FOR THE 39 POOR PEOPLE THE BASTARDS KILLED
UTB
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Reply #13 on: Today at 09:11:22 PM
YOU CAN DEFO TELL SKINZ, HUGO, WESTLANE AND LIDDLES WIVES AND MOMS ALL GOT ABSOLUTELY BANGED ON THE MERSEY  :alf: :nige:

PROPER FROTHING EVERYTIME THEY GOT BROUGHT UP  lost

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Korky
Reply #14 on: Today at 10:49:54 PM
Horrible club horrible fans. Horse and stable gate come to mind after their backdown. I hope the season is null and voided.
Hugo First
Reply #15 on: Today at 10:57:32 PM
Quote from: Korky on Today at 10:49:54 PM
Horrible club horrible fans. Horse and stable gate come to mind after their backdown. I hope the season is null and voided.

Well said young man
UTB
Artois

Reply #16 on: Today at 11:00:59 PM
Quote from: Korky on Today at 10:49:54 PM
Horrible club horrible fans. Horse and stable gate come to mind after their backdown. I hope the season is null and voided.


It would make my year
