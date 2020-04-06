Liverpool FC, SHAME on you Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 06, 2020, 02:18:04 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Liverpool FC, SHAME on you Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Liverpool FC, SHAME on you (Read 296 times) Hugo First Online Posts: 252 Liverpool FC, SHAME on you « on: Yesterday at 07:13:20 PM » £167m profits over the last 2 seasons, yet turn to the tax payer to pay the wages of none playing staff, JUSTICE FOR THE TAXPAYERS Logged UTB SmogOnTour Offline Posts: 1 613 Re: Liverpool FC, SHAME on you « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:39:06 PM » Liverpool fan groups rightfully kicking up a fuss over this. Logged Hugo First Online Posts: 252 Re: Liverpool FC, SHAME on you « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:32:38 PM » https://youtu.be/GMNYbpXvp2E Logged UTB Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 607 Re: Liverpool FC, SHAME on you « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:41:59 AM » So they should So called community club ... my fucking arse.Although individuals will not suffer (hopefully) financially it is the sentiment and social ranking that stinks, especially in an area that is so traditional labour Own goal .. Logged ccole Offline Posts: 4 042 Re: Liverpool FC, SHAME on you « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:57:44 AM » A club steeped in shame Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 145 Re: Liverpool FC, SHAME on you « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:37:43 PM » That will never take the blame. Logged Hugo First Online Posts: 252 Re: Liverpool FC, SHAME on you « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:44:53 PM » Embarrassing disgrace to world football Logged UTB Hugo First Online Posts: 252 Re: Liverpool FC, SHAME on you « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:47:40 PM » JUSTICE FOR THE TAXPAYERSFUCKING SCOUSE SCUM Logged UTB El Capitan Online Posts: 40 860 Re: Liverpool FC, SHAME on you « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:02:26 PM » Are you a Liverpool fan mate? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...