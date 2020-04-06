Liverpool FC, SHAME on you

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 06, 2020, 02:18:01 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Liverpool FC, SHAME on you  (Read 290 times)
Hugo First
****
Online Online

Posts: 252


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:13:20 PM »
£167m profits over the last 2 seasons, yet turn to the tax payer to pay the wages of none playing staff, JUSTICE FOR THE TAXPAYERS
Logged
UTB
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 613


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:39:06 PM »
Liverpool fan groups rightfully kicking up a fuss over this.
Logged
Hugo First
****
Online Online

Posts: 252


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:32:38 PM »
https://youtu.be/GMNYbpXvp2E
Logged
UTB
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 607



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:41:59 AM »
So they should

So called community club ... my fucking arse.

Although individuals will not suffer (hopefully) financially it is the sentiment and social ranking that stinks, especially in an area that is so traditional labour

Own goal ..
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 042


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:57:44 AM »
A club steeped in shame
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 145


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:37:43 PM »
That will never take the blame.
Logged
Hugo First
****
Online Online

Posts: 252


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:44:53 PM »
Embarrassing disgrace to world football
Logged
UTB
Hugo First
****
Online Online

Posts: 252


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:47:40 PM »
JUSTICE FOR THE TAXPAYERS


FUCKING SCOUSE SCUM
Logged
UTB
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 860


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:02:26 PM »
Are you a Liverpool fan mate?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 