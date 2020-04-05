Liverpool FC, SHAME on you

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 05, 2020, 11:47:26 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Liverpool FC, SHAME on you  (Read 115 times)
Hugo First
****
Online Online

Posts: 250


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:13:20 PM »
£167m profits over the last 2 seasons, yet turn to the tax payer to pay the wages of none playing staff, JUSTICE FOR THE TAXPAYERS
Logged
UTB
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 611


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:39:06 PM »
Liverpool fan groups rightfully kicking up a fuss over this.
Logged
Hugo First
****
Online Online

Posts: 250


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:32:38 PM »
https://youtu.be/GMNYbpXvp2E
Logged
UTB
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 