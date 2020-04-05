Liverpool FC, SHAME on you Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 05, 2020, 11:47:26 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Liverpool FC, SHAME on you Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Liverpool FC, SHAME on you (Read 115 times) Hugo First Online Posts: 250 Liverpool FC, SHAME on you « on: Today at 07:13:20 PM » £167m profits over the last 2 seasons, yet turn to the tax payer to pay the wages of none playing staff, JUSTICE FOR THE TAXPAYERS Logged UTB SmogOnTour Offline Posts: 1 611 Re: Liverpool FC, SHAME on you « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:39:06 PM » Liverpool fan groups rightfully kicking up a fuss over this. Logged Hugo First Online Posts: 250 Re: Liverpool FC, SHAME on you « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:32:38 PM » https://youtu.be/GMNYbpXvp2E Logged UTB Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...