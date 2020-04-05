FAITHFULLY !!!

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 05, 2020, 07:04:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FAITHFULLY !!!  (Read 42 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 899



View Profile
« on: Today at 06:23:55 PM »
HAS CORONAVIRUS !!!    mick

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8188119/Marianne-Faithfull-74-hospital-treated-coronavirus.html   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 475


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:54:07 PM »
Keep up the good work TM, youve took to it like a duck to water   jc
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 899



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:04:06 PM »
THANK YOU . . . YOU'RE VERY NICE !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 