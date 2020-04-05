Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 950







TMPosts: 14 950 RIP BATHY !!! « on: April 05, 2020, 04:43:30 PM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-bristol-52173794 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 950







TMPosts: 14 950 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #2 on: April 05, 2020, 04:48:48 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 494





Posts: 4 494 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #3 on: April 05, 2020, 05:12:46 PM » Does this mean youre taking over the mantle from Liddle TM? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 950







TMPosts: 14 950 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #4 on: April 05, 2020, 05:14:54 PM » YES !!! . . . YES I AM !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

RUBBERY RUBBERFACE

Offline



Posts: 504





Posts: 504 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #6 on: April 06, 2020, 06:54:19 AM » I WILL BE OUTSIDE MY FRONT DOOR CLAPPING AND BANGING SAUCEPANS ON THE WALL FOR OLD BATHY TONIGHT Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 208





Posts: 5 208 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #7 on: April 06, 2020, 09:06:05 AM » I remember when we were away at the 'Wall in 82.



We took a strong firm down there.



Bathy was something else that day. Took their Kop single handed, sparked out 175 flat cap wearing Cockney Dockers with one punch.



Was still up for standing his round in Billy Paul's when we got back.



R.I.P Bathy. You was a legend. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 950







TMPosts: 14 950 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #8 on: April 06, 2020, 09:27:22 AM »







BATHY - FOOTBALL HOOLIGAN ??? I DIDN'T THINK BATHY WAS THAT SORT OF PERSON, OR THAT YOU WERE A MEMBER OF THE CREW COME TO THINK OF IT !!!BATHY - FOOTBALL HOOLIGAN ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 950







TMPosts: 14 950 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #9 on: April 06, 2020, 09:39:02 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats