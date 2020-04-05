RIP BATHY !!!

April 08, 2020, 07:10:10 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

RIP BATHY !!!  (Read 406 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 950



« on: April 05, 2020, 04:43:30 PM »
 lost

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-bristol-52173794      jc
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Posts: 9 045


« Reply #1 on: April 05, 2020, 04:46:43 PM »
 lost R.I.P
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 950



« Reply #2 on: April 05, 2020, 04:48:48 PM »
 lost oleary
CapsDave
Posts: 4 494


« Reply #3 on: April 05, 2020, 05:12:46 PM »
Does this mean youre taking over the mantle from Liddle TM?
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 950



« Reply #4 on: April 05, 2020, 05:14:54 PM »
YES !!! . . . YES I AM !!!      jc
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 905


« Reply #5 on: April 05, 2020, 05:19:15 PM »
RIP BATHY... PROPER OLDSKOOL LAD :unlike:

BEER ME BOYS :beer: :beer: :beer:
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Posts: 504


« Reply #6 on: April 06, 2020, 06:54:19 AM »
I WILL BE OUTSIDE MY FRONT DOOR CLAPPING AND BANGING SAUCEPANS ON THE WALL FOR OLD BATHY TONIGHT :like: :beer:
Bernie
Posts: 5 208


« Reply #7 on: April 06, 2020, 09:06:05 AM »
I remember when we were away at the 'Wall in 82.

We took a strong firm down there.

Bathy was something else that day. Took their Kop single handed, sparked out 175 flat cap wearing Cockney Dockers with one punch.

Was still up for standing his round in Billy Paul's when we got back.

R.I.P Bathy. You was a legend.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 950



« Reply #8 on: April 06, 2020, 09:27:22 AM »
I DIDN'T THINK BATHY WAS THAT SORT OF PERSON, OR THAT YOU WERE A MEMBER OF THE CREW COME TO THINK OF IT !!!   



BATHY - FOOTBALL HOOLIGAN ???
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 950



« Reply #9 on: April 06, 2020, 09:39:02 AM »
headset
Posts: 445


« Reply #10 on: April 06, 2020, 10:08:26 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on April 06, 2020, 09:39:02 AM


Some faces in that picture...... monkey
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Posts: 504


« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:23:28 AM »
COULDNT ASK FOR A BETTER TURN OUT FOR OLD BATHY. THEY JUST DONT MAKE EM LIKE HIM NO MORE. TIL WE MEET AGAIN BATHY :like: :beer:
