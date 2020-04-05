RIP BATHY !!! Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 08, 2020, 07:10:10 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board RIP BATHY !!! Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: RIP BATHY !!! (Read 406 times) Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 950 RIP BATHY !!! « on: April 05, 2020, 04:43:30 PM » https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-bristol-52173794 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats monkeyman Online Posts: 9 045 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #1 on: April 05, 2020, 04:46:43 PM » R.I.P Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 950 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #2 on: April 05, 2020, 04:48:48 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats CapsDave Offline Posts: 4 494 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #3 on: April 05, 2020, 05:12:46 PM » Does this mean youre taking over the mantle from Liddle TM? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 950 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #4 on: April 05, 2020, 05:14:54 PM » YES !!! . . . YES I AM !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Offline Posts: 905 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #5 on: April 05, 2020, 05:19:15 PM » RIP BATHY... PROPER OLDSKOOL LAD BEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING RUBBERY RUBBERFACE Offline Posts: 504 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #6 on: April 06, 2020, 06:54:19 AM » I WILL BE OUTSIDE MY FRONT DOOR CLAPPING AND BANGING SAUCEPANS ON THE WALL FOR OLD BATHY TONIGHT Logged Bernie Offline Posts: 5 208 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #7 on: April 06, 2020, 09:06:05 AM » I remember when we were away at the 'Wall in 82.We took a strong firm down there.Bathy was something else that day. Took their Kop single handed, sparked out 175 flat cap wearing Cockney Dockers with one punch.Was still up for standing his round in Billy Paul's when we got back.R.I.P Bathy. You was a legend. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood. Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 950 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #8 on: April 06, 2020, 09:27:22 AM » I DIDN'T THINK BATHY WAS THAT SORT OF PERSON, OR THAT YOU WERE A MEMBER OF THE CREW COME TO THINK OF IT !!! BATHY - FOOTBALL HOOLIGAN ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 950 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #9 on: April 06, 2020, 09:39:02 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats headset Offline Posts: 445 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #10 on: April 06, 2020, 10:08:26 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on April 06, 2020, 09:39:02 AMSome faces in that picture...... Logged RUBBERY RUBBERFACE Offline Posts: 504 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:23:28 AM » COULDNT ASK FOR A BETTER TURN OUT FOR OLD BATHY. THEY JUST DONT MAKE EM LIKE HIM NO MORE. TIL WE MEET AGAIN BATHY Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...