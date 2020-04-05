Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 892







TMPosts: 14 892 RIP BATHY !!! « on: Today at 04:43:30 PM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-bristol-52173794 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 892







TMPosts: 14 892 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:48:48 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 473





Posts: 4 473 Re: RIP BATHY !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:12:46 PM » Does this mean youre taking over the mantle from Liddle TM? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

