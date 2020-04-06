Sunderland till I die. Season 2

April 06, 2020, 08:34:11 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Topic: Sunderland till I die. Season 2
kippers
Yesterday at 04:14:04 PM
Interesting.
monkeyman
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:24:04 PM
IT STARTED ON WEDNESDAY SLOW AS FUCK BUT I WILL STICK WITH IT  :like:
tunstall
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:32:00 PM
Rather watch the grass grow

Mackem cunts
RedSteel
UTB


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:34:38 PM
I thought it was a good watch. The last episode you actually start to feel sorry for the daft cunts  charles
Don pepe

Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:48:29 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 04:34:38 PM
I thought it was a good watch. The last episode you actually start to feel sorry for the daft cunts  charles

Wash your fucking mouth out 
OzzyPorter
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:20:35 PM
Is this worth watching? I considered the first season last night but changed my mind. There's a second season now also isn't there?
tunstall
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:05:21 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 06:20:35 PM
Is this worth watching? I considered the first season last night but changed my mind. There's a second season now also isn't there?

Some detective you lad
OzzyPorter
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:13:39 PM
I'm not even in the police???????
monkeyman
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:27:35 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:13:39 PM
I'm not even in the police???????
READ THE TITLE OF THE THREAD SEASON 2 ?
OzzyPorter
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:31:17 PM
it may not be released yet, who knows, certainly not me.
Artois

Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:46:55 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 06:20:35 PM
Is this worth watching? I considered the first season last night but changed my mind. There's a second season now also isn't there?


You're definetly the rifle aren't you
monkeyman
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:02:05 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:31:17 PM
it may not be released yet, who knows, certainly not me.
READ THE THREAD YER THICK CUNT
Gingerpig
Glorious Leader


Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:07:46 PM
Noticeably not many players got involved with the crew this time, most steered clear , Place is a fkin joke well in the shite  with 1 bloke out of his depth & a ibiza mentalist in control .....think 1st series was better , the Grigg transfer stuff was farcical

Never feel sorry for the fuckers after the constant paedo shite spouted at matches


If they were financially fucked then .......they must be close to the edge now
OzzyPorter
Reply #13 on: Today at 08:21:00 AM
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 08:46:55 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter nlink=topic=143690.msg1607770#msg1607770 date=1586107235
Is this worth watching? I considered the first season last night but changed my mind. There's a second season now also isn't there?


You're definetly the rifle aren't you

I have but one account on here. The same one as I use for Oneboro and the EG website. I use all three forums for debates on topics that interest me. I don't use them as a form of escapism like many on here seem to do. I find all that a bit strange but it's not my business what people feel they need to do to cope with real life. I'll just stick to the topics I'm interested in and have no desire to get involved in all of the childish squabbling that goes on.
tunstall
Reply #14 on: Today at 08:22:46 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:21:00 AM
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 08:46:55 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter nlink=topic=143690.msg1607770#msg1607770 date=1586107235
Is this worth watching? I considered the first season last night but changed my mind. There's a second season now also isn't there?


You're definetly the rifle aren't you

I have but one account on here. The same one as I use for Oneboro and the EG website. I use all three forums for debates on topics that interest me. I don't use them as a form of escapism like many on here seem to do. I find all that a bit strange but it's not my business what people feel they need to do to cope with real life. I'll just stick to the topics I'm interested in and have no desire to get involved in all of the childish squabbling that goes on.


......the big question is..........do you go to the games?

:pd:
OzzyPorter
Reply #15 on: Today at 08:25:44 AM
I get to as many as I can. Nowadays out of duty more than willingness. That probably makes me a fairweather supporter or a part timer but so be it.
