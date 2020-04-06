RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 237



UTB





Posts: 9 237UTB Re: Sunderland till I die. Season 2 « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:34:38 PM » I thought it was a good watch. The last episode you actually start to feel sorry for the daft cunts Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 535





Glorious Leader





Posts: 535Glorious Leader Re: Sunderland till I die. Season 2 « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:07:46 PM » Noticeably not many players got involved with the crew this time, most steered clear , Place is a fkin joke well in the shite with 1 bloke out of his depth & a ibiza mentalist in control .....think 1st series was better , the Grigg transfer stuff was farcical



Never feel sorry for the fuckers after the constant paedo shite spouted at matches





If they were financially fucked then .......they must be close to the edge now Logged

OzzyPorter

Online



Posts: 175





Posts: 175 Re: Sunderland till I die. Season 2 « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:21:00 AM » Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 08:46:55 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter nlink=topic=143690.msg1607770#msg1607770 date=1586107235 Is this worth watching? I considered the first season last night but changed my mind. There's a second season now also isn't there?





You're definetly the rifle aren't you

You're definetly the rifle aren't you

I have but one account on here. The same one as I use for Oneboro and the EG website. I use all three forums for debates on topics that interest me. I don't use them as a form of escapism like many on here seem to do. I find all that a bit strange but it's not my business what people feel they need to do to cope with real life. I'll just stick to the topics I'm interested in and have no desire to get involved in all of the childish squabbling that goes on. I have but one account on here. The same one as I use for Oneboro and the EG website. I use all three forums for debates on topics that interest me. I don't use them as a form of escapism like many on here seem to do. I find all that a bit strange but it's not my business what people feel they need to do to cope with real life. I'll just stick to the topics I'm interested in and have no desire to get involved in all of the childish squabbling that goes on. Logged

tunstall

Online



Posts: 3 405





Posts: 3 405 Re: Sunderland till I die. Season 2 « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:22:46 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:21:00 AM Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 08:46:55 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter nlink=topic=143690.msg1607770#msg1607770 date=1586107235 Is this worth watching? I considered the first season last night but changed my mind. There's a second season now also isn't there?





You're definetly the rifle aren't you

You're definetly the rifle aren't you

I have but one account on here. The same one as I use for Oneboro and the EG website. I use all three forums for debates on topics that interest me. I don't use them as a form of escapism like many on here seem to do. I find all that a bit strange but it's not my business what people feel they need to do to cope with real life. I'll just stick to the topics I'm interested in and have no desire to get involved in all of the childish squabbling that goes on.

I have but one account on here. The same one as I use for Oneboro and the EG website. I use all three forums for debates on topics that interest me. I don't use them as a form of escapism like many on here seem to do. I find all that a bit strange but it's not my business what people feel they need to do to cope with real life. I'll just stick to the topics I'm interested in and have no desire to get involved in all of the childish squabbling that goes on.



......the big question is..........do you go to the games?



......the big question is..........do you go to the games? Logged