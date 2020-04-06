Is this worth watching? I considered the first season last night but changed my mind. There's a second season now also isn't there?
You're definetly the rifle aren't you
I have but one account on here. The same one as I use for Oneboro and the EG website. I use all three forums for debates on topics that interest me. I don't use them as a form of escapism like many on here seem to do. I find all that a bit strange but it's not my business what people feel they need to do to cope with real life. I'll just stick to the topics I'm interested in and have no desire to get involved in all of the childish squabbling that goes on.