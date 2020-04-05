Sunderland till I die. Season 2

April 05, 2020, 08:40:27 PM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Sunderland till I die. Season 2
kippers
Today at 04:14:04 PM
Interesting.
monkeyman
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:24:04 PM
IT STARTED ON WEDNESDAY SLOW AS FUCK BUT I WILL STICK WITH IT  :like:
tunstall
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:32:00 PM
Rather watch the grass grow

Mackem cunts
RedSteel
UTB


Reply #3 on: Today at 04:34:38 PM
I thought it was a good watch. The last episode you actually start to feel sorry for the daft cunts  charles
Don pepe

Reply #4 on: Today at 04:48:29 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 04:34:38 PM
I thought it was a good watch. The last episode you actually start to feel sorry for the daft cunts  charles

Wash your fucking mouth out 
OzzyPorter
Reply #5 on: Today at 06:20:35 PM
Is this worth watching? I considered the first season last night but changed my mind. There's a second season now also isn't there?
tunstall
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:05:21 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 06:20:35 PM
Is this worth watching? I considered the first season last night but changed my mind. There's a second season now also isn't there?

Some detective you lad
OzzyPorter
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:13:39 PM
I'm not even in the police???????
monkeyman
Reply #8 on: Today at 08:27:35 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:13:39 PM
I'm not even in the police???????
READ THE TITLE OF THE THREAD SEASON 2 ?
OzzyPorter
Reply #9 on: Today at 08:31:17 PM
it may not be released yet, who knows, certainly not me.
