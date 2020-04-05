The slaughter of Emily Jones

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 05, 2020, 03:53:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The slaughter of Emily Jones  (Read 66 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 163


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:14:35 PM »
Strange how your not told the facts of how this little girl was grabbed off a play park by a "woman" stabbed repeatedly and almost had her head cut off before onlookers intervened.

Strange how the entire country doesn't know how such an absolutely horrific crime could happen in broad daylight.

Yeah, its fuckinh strange. It's real fucking strange.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 551

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:21:23 PM »
What?

You mean like this?

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/inquest-opens-tragic-emily-jones-18027831

Is your internet working OK?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 317


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:33:34 PM »
I think he could be suggesting that there should be more detailed coverage about the scumbag that did it.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 