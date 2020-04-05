The slaughter of Emily Jones Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 05, 2020, 03:53:15 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board The slaughter of Emily Jones Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: The slaughter of Emily Jones (Read 66 times) Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 163 The slaughter of Emily Jones « on: Today at 03:14:35 PM » Strange how your not told the facts of how this little girl was grabbed off a play park by a "woman" stabbed repeatedly and almost had her head cut off before onlookers intervened.Strange how the entire country doesn't know how such an absolutely horrific crime could happen in broad daylight.Yeah, its fuckinh strange. It's real fucking strange. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Ural Quntz Phew thats better Online Posts: 6 551 Pack o cunts Re: The slaughter of Emily Jones « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:21:23 PM » What?You mean like this?https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/inquest-opens-tragic-emily-jones-18027831Is your internet working OK? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018 King of the North Online Posts: 1 317 Duckyfuzz Re: The slaughter of Emily Jones « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:33:34 PM » I think he could be suggesting that there should be more detailed coverage about the scumbag that did it. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...