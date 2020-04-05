Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 611







Posts: 8 611 All exercise outside could be stopped « on: April 05, 2020, 10:01:49 AM » Matt Hancock just warned citizens on Andrew Marr show that all exercise outside the home could be banned unless more people start following the current rules more strictly.



Wont more people need medical treatment for blood pressure, and a top premorbidity condition for C19.



Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 933







TMPosts: 14 933 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #1 on: April 05, 2020, 10:06:22 AM » I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 205





Posts: 5 205 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #3 on: April 05, 2020, 10:15:34 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on April 05, 2020, 10:06:22 AM I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.







They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds. They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 933







TMPosts: 14 933 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #6 on: April 05, 2020, 10:22:42 AM »



I SUPPOSE THERE ARE SOME WHO ARE HAPPY WITH THAT I THINK EVERYONE LIKES TO GET OUT FOR A WHILE. IT'S A CHANGE OF SCENERY RATHER THAN BEING STUCK INSIDE ALL THE TIME.I SUPPOSE THERE ARE SOME WHO ARE HAPPY WITH THAT Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 245





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 245Once in every lifetime Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #7 on: April 05, 2020, 10:30:44 AM » I walk my dogs 4 times a day, I stay away from people, in fact the closest I get to people when out walking them is when I go in to the shop for a drink.



Theres plenty of folk walking where I go, but we all keep our distance and avoid walking past each other.



My girls need to go out, Id crack up if they didnt get out.

Logged Glory Glory Man United

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 391





Posts: 391 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #9 on: April 05, 2020, 10:36:21 AM » Is not social distancing that they keep saying is the important factor? Up where i live there is hundreds of hounds but loads of fields and space to easily stay 2m away.... Logged

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 409





Posts: 3 409 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #11 on: April 05, 2020, 11:18:03 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on April 05, 2020, 10:30:44 AM I walk my dogs 4 times a day, I stay away from people, in fact the closest I get to people when out walking them is when I go in to the shop for a drink.



Theres plenty of folk walking where I go, but we all keep our distance and avoid walking past each other.



My girls need to go out, Id crack up if they didnt get out.





sadly mate, for every sensible and responsible dog owner (or even non-dog owners) there's probably 10 fucking idiots sadly mate, for every sensible and responsible dog owner (or even non-dog owners) there's probably 10 fucking idiots Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 475





Posts: 1 475 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #20 on: April 05, 2020, 01:11:34 PM » Hancock has got a huge vested interest in finding something or someone to blame for the shitshow that is the lack of testing and that the government has no idea how to end this total fuck up.



Way too many people who cant think for themselves about to get taken for a ride by politicians using whipped up hysteria. Logged

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 638







Posts: 638 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #24 on: April 05, 2020, 06:41:00 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on April 05, 2020, 11:45:54 AM



Millions of Procurement managers of 50k average plus defined benefit pensions and you having a fo at Boris.



Start with the Trust and its Procurement bods.... then the local commissioning authority and its strategic director NICE then the Health department then Boris...



You wont do that because you furiously virtue signal over NHS workers deifying them.....NHS Procurement workers along with equality and diversity types should be sacked on mass

Millions of Procurement managers of 50k average plus defined benefit pensions and you having a fo at Boris.Start with the Trust and its Procurement bods.... then the local commissioning authority and its strategic director NICE then the Health department then Boris...You wont do that because you furiously virtue signal over NHS workers deifying them.....NHS Procurement workers along with equality and diversity types should be sacked on mass Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 445





Posts: 445 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #34 on: Today at 05:28:52 AM » Quote from: tunstall on April 05, 2020, 11:18:03 AM Quote from: RIK MAYALL on April 05, 2020, 10:30:44 AM I walk my dogs 4 times a day, I stay away from people, in fact the closest I get to people when out walking them is when I go in to the shop for a drink.



Theres plenty of folk walking where I go, but we all keep our distance and avoid walking past each other.



My girls need to go out, Id crack up if they didnt get out.





sadly mate, for every sensible and responsible dog owner (or even non-dog owners) there's probably 10 fucking idiots

sadly mate, for every sensible and responsible dog owner (or even non-dog owners) there's probably 10 fucking idiots

That's the one........ all these daft cunts don't take note of news or instructions unless it comes from some fucking idiot off reality tv, or Facebook, and all those other shit social media streams....



Look at all the daft cunts that belive it comes from 5g masts.... that's what your up against when trying to keep them indoors.... That's the one........ all these daft cunts don't take note of news or instructions unless it comes from some fucking idiot off reality tv, or Facebook, and all those other shit social media streams....Look at all the daft cunts that belive it comes from 5g masts.... that's what your up against when trying to keep them indoors.... Logged