|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Artois
Online
Posts: 47
|
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.
They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds.
Yorkshire reg don't make me laugh
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Artois
Online
Posts: 47
|
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.
They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds.
Yorkshire reg don't make me laugh
FUCKING CRAP HATS
They are fucking useless
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Artois
Online
Posts: 47
|
Jelly head Johnson, he will be the death of us all
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 25
|
ALL exercise, regardless of environment, should be stopped. If only to shit up boring CrossFit wankers who have no friends or social life other than the box. Nobheads
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|