All exercise outside could be stopped

April 07, 2020, 08:00:56 AM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: All exercise outside could be stopped
Wee_Willie
« on: April 05, 2020, 10:01:49 AM »
Matt Hancock just warned citizens on Andrew Marr show that all exercise outside the home could be banned unless more people start following the current rules more strictly.

Wont more people need medical treatment for blood pressure, and a top premorbidity condition for C19.

 
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: April 05, 2020, 10:06:22 AM »
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: April 05, 2020, 10:09:18 AM »
Monty Python could not have done this better - look behind Matt Hancock in this clip this morning  :wanker: :wanker:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1246032968679858181
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: April 05, 2020, 10:15:34 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on April 05, 2020, 10:06:22 AM
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.



They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds.  :like: oleary
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: April 05, 2020, 10:16:26 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on April 05, 2020, 10:06:22 AM
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.


ARE YOU GOING OUT T.M  oleary
« Reply #5 on: April 05, 2020, 10:19:15 AM »
Italy did it half cock weeks ago and then had to lock down completely. As soon as dumb bugger Boris said some like, apart from a short walk, a bike ride blah blah, People take liberties
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #6 on: April 05, 2020, 10:22:42 AM »
I THINK EVERYONE LIKES TO GET OUT FOR A WHILE. IT'S A CHANGE OF SCENERY RATHER THAN BEING STUCK INSIDE ALL THE TIME.

I SUPPOSE THERE ARE SOME WHO ARE HAPPY WITH THAT   
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #7 on: April 05, 2020, 10:30:44 AM »
I walk my dogs 4 times a day, I stay away from people, in fact the closest I get to people when out walking them is when I go in to the shop for a drink.

Theres plenty of folk walking where I go, but we all keep our distance and avoid walking past each other.

My girls need to go out, Id crack up if they didnt get out.
Artois

« Reply #8 on: April 05, 2020, 10:35:26 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2020, 10:15:34 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on April 05, 2020, 10:06:22 AM
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.



They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds.  :like: oleary


Yorkshire reg don't make me laugh
nekder365
« Reply #9 on: April 05, 2020, 10:36:21 AM »
Is not social distancing that they keep saying is the important factor? Up where i live there is hundreds of hounds but loads of fields and space to easily stay 2m away....
38red
« Reply #10 on: April 05, 2020, 11:12:17 AM »
https://twitter.com/Hughesy53/status/1246349644558471170?s=20

Health Secretary at it again
tunstall
« Reply #11 on: April 05, 2020, 11:18:03 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on April 05, 2020, 10:30:44 AM
I walk my dogs 4 times a day, I stay away from people, in fact the closest I get to people when out walking them is when I go in to the shop for a drink.

Theres plenty of folk walking where I go, but we all keep our distance and avoid walking past each other.

My girls need to go out, Id crack up if they didnt get out.


sadly mate, for every sensible and responsible dog owner (or even non-dog owners) there's probably 10 fucking idiots
monkeyman
« Reply #12 on: April 05, 2020, 11:20:41 AM »
Quote from: Artois on April 05, 2020, 10:35:26 AM
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2020, 10:15:34 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on April 05, 2020, 10:06:22 AM
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.



They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds.  :like: oleary


Yorkshire reg don't make me laugh
FUCKING CRAP HATS  mick
Artois

« Reply #13 on: April 05, 2020, 11:44:37 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on April 05, 2020, 11:20:41 AM
Quote from: Artois on April 05, 2020, 10:35:26 AM
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2020, 10:15:34 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on April 05, 2020, 10:06:22 AM
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.



They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds.  :like: oleary


Yorkshire reg don't make me laugh
FUCKING CRAP HATS  mick


They are fucking useless  charles
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #14 on: April 05, 2020, 11:45:54 AM »
monkeyman
« Reply #15 on: April 05, 2020, 11:47:02 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on April 05, 2020, 11:45:54 AM

FAT USELESS CUNT  :wanker:
Artois

« Reply #16 on: April 05, 2020, 12:10:28 PM »
Jelly head Johnson, he will be the death of us all
Steve Göldby
« Reply #17 on: April 05, 2020, 12:39:07 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on April 05, 2020, 11:47:02 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on April 05, 2020, 11:45:54 AM

FAT USELESS CUNT  :wanker:

I'm actually in reasonable shape for my age. Not really overweight at all.  oleary
monkeyman
« Reply #18 on: April 05, 2020, 12:51:46 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on April 05, 2020, 12:39:07 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on April 05, 2020, 11:47:02 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on April 05, 2020, 11:45:54 AM

FAT USELESS CUNT  :wanker:

I'm actually in reasonable shape for my age. Not really overweight at all.  oleary
NOT YOU STEVE 
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: April 05, 2020, 12:52:47 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on April 05, 2020, 12:39:07 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on April 05, 2020, 11:47:02 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on April 05, 2020, 11:45:54 AM

FAT USELESS CUNT  :wanker:

I'm actually in reasonable shape for my age. Not really overweight at all.  oleary




Not disputing the rest  monkey
Itchy_ring
« Reply #20 on: April 05, 2020, 01:11:34 PM »
Hancock has got a huge vested interest in finding something or someone to blame for the shitshow that is the lack of testing and that the government has no idea how to end this total fuck up. 

Way too many people who cant think for themselves about to get taken for a ride by politicians using whipped up hysteria.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #21 on: April 05, 2020, 01:25:40 PM »
It's amazing how many scientific/ medical experts we have on here. You really are wasted. How about volunteering you highly valuable services to the NHS.
El Capitan
« Reply #22 on: April 05, 2020, 01:29:07 PM »
NHS are all on standby waiting for Bobs graph next week
Logged
tunstall
« Reply #23 on: April 05, 2020, 03:55:29 PM »
 :nige:
Oldfield
« Reply #24 on: April 05, 2020, 06:41:00 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on April 05, 2020, 11:45:54 AM


Millions of Procurement managers of 50k average plus defined benefit pensions and you having a fo at Boris.

Start with the Trust and its Procurement bods.... then the local commissioning authority and its strategic director NICE then the Health department then Boris...

You wont do that because you furiously virtue signal over NHS workers deifying them.....NHS Procurement workers along with equality and diversity types should be sacked on mass
El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: April 05, 2020, 06:43:13 PM »
En masse
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #26 on: April 05, 2020, 06:51:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2020, 06:43:13 PM
En masse

That as well! 
Oldfield
« Reply #27 on: April 05, 2020, 08:03:47 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on April 05, 2020, 06:51:48 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 05, 2020, 06:43:13 PM
En masse

That as well! 

Its a sunday night and you are sat in your Linthorpe hovel in your y fronts... talking to yourself.......

 monkey :basil:
El Capitan
« Reply #28 on: April 05, 2020, 08:08:52 PM »
Its
Logged
38red
« Reply #29 on: April 05, 2020, 08:15:13 PM »
 Y-fronts
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #30 on: April 05, 2020, 08:23:11 PM »
Quote from: 38red on April 05, 2020, 08:15:13 PM
Y-fronts
 


 klins
tunstall
« Reply #31 on: April 05, 2020, 10:03:38 PM »
mick
towz
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:43:55 PM »
Quote from: Artois on April 05, 2020, 12:10:28 PM
Jelly head Johnson, he will be the death of us all

Very prescient
Don pepe

« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:52:41 PM »
ALL exercise, regardless of environment, should be stopped. If only to shit up boring CrossFit wankers who have no friends or social life other than the box. Nobheads
headset
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:28:52 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on April 05, 2020, 11:18:03 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on April 05, 2020, 10:30:44 AM
I walk my dogs 4 times a day, I stay away from people, in fact the closest I get to people when out walking them is when I go in to the shop for a drink.

Theres plenty of folk walking where I go, but we all keep our distance and avoid walking past each other.

My girls need to go out, Id crack up if they didnt get out.


sadly mate, for every sensible and responsible dog owner (or even non-dog owners) there's probably 10 fucking idiots

That's the one........ all these daft cunts don't take note of news or instructions unless it comes from some fucking idiot off reality tv, or Facebook, and all those other shit social media streams....

Look at all the daft cunts that belive it comes from 5g masts.... that's what your up against when trying to keep them indoors....
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:49:04 AM »
I was sat watching a film last night and in the space of 45 minutes, Police cars stopped 4 motorists on Normanby Road. Flashing lights, the full carry on. I am assuming the were being pulled so they could explain why they were out. This was from half ten to just after eleven. Nothing open.
