All exercise outside could be stopped

April 05, 2020, 02:13:01 PM
Author Topic: All exercise outside could be stopped  (Read 369 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline

Posts: 8 602



« on: Today at 10:01:49 AM »
Matt Hancock just warned citizens on Andrew Marr show that all exercise outside the home could be banned unless more people start following the current rules more strictly.

Wont more people need medical treatment for blood pressure, and a top premorbidity condition for C19.

 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline

Posts: 14 888



« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:06:22 AM »
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline

Posts: 8 602



« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:09:18 AM »
Monty Python could not have done this better - look behind Matt Hancock in this clip this morning  :wanker: :wanker:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1246032968679858181
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline

Posts: 5 203


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:15:34 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:06:22 AM
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.



They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds.  :like: oleary
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online

Posts: 9 029


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:16:26 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:06:22 AM
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.


ARE YOU GOING OUT T.M  oleary
Logged
*****
Online

Posts: 14 280



« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:19:15 AM »
Italy did it half cock weeks ago and then had to lock down completely. As soon as dumb bugger Boris said some like, apart from a short walk, a bike ride blah blah, People take liberties
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline

Posts: 14 888



« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:22:42 AM »
I THINK EVERYONE LIKES TO GET OUT FOR A WHILE. IT'S A CHANGE OF SCENERY RATHER THAN BEING STUCK INSIDE ALL THE TIME.

I SUPPOSE THERE ARE SOME WHO ARE HAPPY WITH THAT   
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline

Posts: 11 237


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:30:44 AM »
I walk my dogs 4 times a day, I stay away from people, in fact the closest I get to people when out walking them is when I go in to the shop for a drink.

Theres plenty of folk walking where I go, but we all keep our distance and avoid walking past each other.

My girls need to go out, Id crack up if they didnt get out.
Logged
Artois

Offline

Posts: 12


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:35:26 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:15:34 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:06:22 AM
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.



They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds.  :like: oleary


Yorkshire reg don't make me laugh
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline

Posts: 383


« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:36:21 AM »
Is not social distancing that they keep saying is the important factor? Up where i live there is hundreds of hounds but loads of fields and space to easily stay 2m away....
Logged
38red
****
Offline

Posts: 280


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:12:17 AM »
https://twitter.com/Hughesy53/status/1246349644558471170?s=20

Health Secretary at it again
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline

Posts: 3 393


« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:18:03 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:30:44 AM
I walk my dogs 4 times a day, I stay away from people, in fact the closest I get to people when out walking them is when I go in to the shop for a drink.

Theres plenty of folk walking where I go, but we all keep our distance and avoid walking past each other.

My girls need to go out, Id crack up if they didnt get out.


sadly mate, for every sensible and responsible dog owner (or even non-dog owners) there's probably 10 fucking idiots
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online

Posts: 9 029


« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:20:41 AM »
Quote from: Artois on Today at 10:35:26 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:15:34 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:06:22 AM
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.



They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds.  :like: oleary


Yorkshire reg don't make me laugh
FUCKING CRAP HATS  mick
Logged
Artois

Offline

Posts: 12


« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:44:37 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:20:41 AM
Quote from: Artois on Today at 10:35:26 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:15:34 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:06:22 AM
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.



They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds.  :like: oleary


Yorkshire reg don't make me laugh
FUCKING CRAP HATS  mick


They are fucking useless  charles
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline

Posts: 9 812



« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:45:54 AM »
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online

Posts: 9 029


« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:47:02 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:45:54 AM

FAT USELESS CUNT  :wanker:
Logged
Artois

Offline

Posts: 12


« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:10:28 PM »
Jelly head Johnson, he will be the death of us all
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline

Posts: 9 812



« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:39:07 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:47:02 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:45:54 AM

FAT USELESS CUNT  :wanker:

I'm actually in reasonable shape for my age. Not really overweight at all.  oleary
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online

Posts: 9 029


« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:51:46 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:39:07 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:47:02 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:45:54 AM

FAT USELESS CUNT  :wanker:

I'm actually in reasonable shape for my age. Not really overweight at all.  oleary
NOT YOU STEVE 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline

Posts: 40 835


« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:52:47 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:39:07 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:47:02 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:45:54 AM

FAT USELESS CUNT  :wanker:

I'm actually in reasonable shape for my age. Not really overweight at all.  oleary




Not disputing the rest  monkey
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online

Posts: 1 466


« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:11:34 PM »
Hancock has got a huge vested interest in finding something or someone to blame for the shitshow that is the lack of testing and that the government has no idea how to end this total fuck up. 

Way too many people who cant think for themselves about to get taken for a ride by politicians using whipped up hysteria.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online

Posts: 4 280


« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:25:40 PM »
It's amazing how many scientific/ medical experts we have on here. You really are wasted. How about volunteering you highly valuable services to the NHS.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline

Posts: 40 835


« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:29:07 PM »
NHS are all on standby waiting for Bobs graph next week
Logged
