All exercise outside could be stopped

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 05, 2020, 10:48:14 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: All exercise outside could be stopped  (Read 92 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 602



View Profile
« on: Today at 10:01:49 AM »
Matt Hancock just warned citizens on Andrew Marr show that all exercise outside the home could be banned unless more people start following the current rules more strictly.

Wont more people need medical treatment for blood pressure, and a top premorbidity condition for C19.

 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 884



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:06:22 AM »
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 602



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:09:18 AM »
Monty Python could not have done this better - look behind Matt Hancock in this clip this morning  :wanker: :wanker:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1246032968679858181
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 203


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:15:34 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:06:22 AM
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.



They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds.  :like: oleary
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 022


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:16:26 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:06:22 AM
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.


ARE YOU GOING OUT T.M  oleary
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 279



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:19:15 AM »
Italy did it half cock weeks ago and then had to lock down completely. As soon as dumb bugger Boris said some like, apart from a short walk, a bike ride blah blah, People take liberties
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 884



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:22:42 AM »
I THINK EVERYONE LIKES TO GET OUT FOR A WHILE. IT'S A CHANGE OF SCENERY RATHER THAN BEING STUCK INSIDE ALL THE TIME.

I SUPPOSE THERE ARE SOME WHO ARE HAPPY WITH THAT   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 238


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:30:44 AM »
I walk my dogs 4 times a day, I stay away from people, in fact the closest I get to people when out walking them is when I go in to the shop for a drink.

Theres plenty of folk walking where I go, but we all keep our distance and avoid walking past each other.

My girls need to go out, Id crack up if they didnt get out.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Artois

Online Online

Posts: 10


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:35:26 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:15:34 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:06:22 AM
I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.



They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds.  :like: oleary


Yorkshire reg don't make me laugh
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 383


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:36:21 AM »
Is not social distancing that they keep saying is the important factor? Up where i live there is hundreds of hounds but loads of fields and space to easily stay 2m away....
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 