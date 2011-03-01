Wee_Willie

All exercise outside could be stopped « on: Today at 10:01:49 AM » Matt Hancock just warned citizens on Andrew Marr show that all exercise outside the home could be banned unless more people start following the current rules more strictly.



Wont more people need medical treatment for blood pressure, and a top premorbidity condition for C19.



Tortured_Mind



Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:06:22 AM » I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.



Logged

Bernie

Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:15:34 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:06:22 AM I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.







They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds.
Logged

Tortured_Mind



Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:22:42 AM »



I THINK EVERYONE LIKES TO GET OUT FOR A WHILE. IT'S A CHANGE OF SCENERY RATHER THAN BEING STUCK INSIDE ALL THE TIME.I SUPPOSE THERE ARE SOME WHO ARE HAPPY WITH THAT
Logged

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:30:44 AM » I walk my dogs 4 times a day, I stay away from people, in fact the closest I get to people when out walking them is when I go in to the shop for a drink.



Theres plenty of folk walking where I go, but we all keep our distance and avoid walking past each other.



My girls need to go out, Id crack up if they didnt get out.

Logged