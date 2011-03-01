All exercise outside could be stopped Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 05, 2020, 10:48:09 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board All exercise outside could be stopped Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: All exercise outside could be stopped (Read 91 times) Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 602 All exercise outside could be stopped « on: Today at 10:01:49 AM » Matt Hancock just warned citizens on Andrew Marr show that all exercise outside the home could be banned unless more people start following the current rules more strictly. Wont more people need medical treatment for blood pressure, and a top premorbidity condition for C19. Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 884 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:06:22 AM » I DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE. Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 602 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:09:18 AM » Monty Python could not have done this better - look behind Matt Hancock in this clip this morning https://twitter.com/i/status/1246032968679858181 Logged Bernie Offline Posts: 5 203 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:15:34 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:06:22 AMI DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood. monkeyman Online Posts: 9 022 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:16:26 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:06:22 AMI DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE. ARE YOU GOING OUT T.M Logged Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Online Posts: 14 279 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:19:15 AM » Italy did it half cock weeks ago and then had to lock down completely. As soon as dumb bugger Boris said some like, apart from a short walk, a bike ride blah blah, People take liberties Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 884 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:22:42 AM » I THINK EVERYONE LIKES TO GET OUT FOR A WHILE. IT'S A CHANGE OF SCENERY RATHER THAN BEING STUCK INSIDE ALL THE TIME.I SUPPOSE THERE ARE SOME WHO ARE HAPPY WITH THAT Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats RIK MAYALL Online Posts: 11 238 Once in every lifetime Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:30:44 AM » I walk my dogs 4 times a day, I stay away from people, in fact the closest I get to people when out walking them is when I go in to the shop for a drink.Theres plenty of folk walking where I go, but we all keep our distance and avoid walking past each other.My girls need to go out, Id crack up if they didnt get out. Logged Glory Glory Man United Artois Online Posts: 10 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:35:26 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:15:34 AMQuote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:06:22 AMI DON'T THINK PEOPLE WILL PUT UP WITH THIS. IT IS THERE ONLY BIT OF ESCAPE.They won't have a choice if it's enforced properly. Get the army out if people won't obey. A shoeing from half a dozen Yorks Regt lads will swiftly focus a few minds. Yorkshire reg don't make me laugh Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 383 Re: All exercise outside could be stopped « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:36:21 AM » Is not social distancing that they keep saying is the important factor? Up where i live there is hundreds of hounds but loads of fields and space to easily stay 2m away.... Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...