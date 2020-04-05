Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 6 551



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 551Pack o cunts Re: 20k at a reserve match « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:18:26 PM »



Say that Woody gets the bullet at the end of the season



Would you entertain Juninho as the next Boro manager?



Heres a poser for youSay that Woody gets the bullet at the end of the seasonWould you entertain Juninho as the next Boro manager? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018