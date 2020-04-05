20k at a reserve match

April 05, 2020, 03:53:10 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

20k at a reserve match
Ben G
Today at 09:42:23 AM
9-0 too.

Happier times. https://youtu.be/u0wtMZwjwyQ
Tory Cunt
Reply #1 on: Today at 02:18:26 PM
Heres a poser for you

Say that Woody gets the bullet at the end of the season

Would you entertain Juninho as the next Boro manager?

"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Reply #2 on: Today at 03:41:58 PM
It would be daft to do that and he'd be daft to accept, his legacy here is bigger than anyone's and I doubt he'd tarnish that by becoming manager
