Billy Balfour

Boro has overtaken Stockton

For covid cases in the last few days.Stockton was in lead. Redcar appeared to be a hot spot too.Looks like stocktons rate is slowing. Can't remember all of boros figures but looks perhaps a plateau. Here's hoping we are nearly at peak.I'm convinced it has been here since December.I know of 4 who died of pneumonia Dec Jan. 2 personally.

OzzyPorter

Re: Boro has overtaken Stockton

I believe the North East is a couple.of weeks at least behind London which would suggest that numbers will continue to increase here for a while yet.

Billy Balfour

Re: Boro has overtaken Stockton

Population density is greater in London. Plus most likely more likely to catch it because of the transport and more travellers from affected countries at the beginning. So hopefully we are not going to get it so bad.

OzzyPorter

Re: Boro has overtaken Stockton

Don't get me wrong, I'm not suggesting that we will see it as bad as London but I just think in terms of transmission and virus identification we are a couple of weeks behind London.

RedSteel

Re: Boro has overtaken Stockton

I wonder how many needlessly contracted it when they went for a jolly to whitby the other weekend?

Billy Balfour

Re: Boro has overtaken Stockton

Good points, but in fairness not many were taking it that serious back then.Partly due to the low figures from China.They reckon China's figures are 40x what they're giving. They've been warned by WHO about live markets for years.Dirty bastards need to get a grip.

RedSteel

Re: Boro has overtaken Stockton

The Chinese have definitly fudged their figures on deaths. To say we now have more dead than them is ludicrous. x40 is probably right to the true amount.

tunstall

Re: Boro has overtaken Stockton

Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:50:10 AMI wonder how many needlessly contracted it when they went for a jolly to whitby the other weekend?fish n chips were spot on though